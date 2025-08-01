The Vatican’s asset manager made a record profit serving the Church. How much? We reveal it here

(ZENIT News / Rome, 08.01.2025).- In an age when financial transparency has become a moral as well as a managerial necessity, the Vatican’s central asset office, APSA, has emerged as a surprising example of fiscal health and accountability within the Catholic Church. On July 28, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See published its 2024 financial report—a document that reveals not only a record profit of 62.2 million euros, but also a renewed commitment to serving the Holy See’s spiritual mission through ethical and strategic management.

At the helm of APSA is Archbishop Giordano Piccinotti, whose tone, while satisfied, is far from triumphalist. “This is not a final destination,” he told Vatican media. “We’re getting close to the tree’s natural yield—but there’s still room to improve.” The metaphor, borrowed from his grandfather’s cherry orchard, captures both the humility and ambition behind what he calls “one of the best results in recent years.”

The numbers are impressive. A surplus of over 62 million euros represents a significant increase from last year’s 46 million, allowing APSA to contribute 46.1 million euros toward covering the budgetary needs of the Roman Curia—a notable rise from the 37.9 million provided in 2023. This contribution includes both a fixed transfer of 30 million and a variable share tied to the year’s surplus. In practical terms, APSA is helping sustain the day-to-day operations of the Holy See, from salaries to essential services, in a way that reinforces its role not only as steward, but as servant.

Established in 1967 by Pope Paul VI, APSA was envisioned as a professional financial organ of the Vatican, managing both movable assets (such as securities and funds) and real estate. But its role has grown considerably in recent years, especially following the upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the administration to adopt a more dynamic, proposal-driven approach. Rather than selling off Church assets or relying solely on austerity, APSA shifted toward unlocking value through strategic renovation, transparent leasing, and professionalized investment management.

Much of this year’s financial success stems from precisely timed investment moves. In March and April, APSA implemented reforms advised by the Vatican’s Investment Committee, reallocating its portfolio into “Separated Managed Accounts” — customized funds fully owned by the Holy See. This allowed the institution to sell at market peaks and reinvest during lows, achieving a return of 8.51% and securing 10 million euros more than the previous year. Piccinotti calls this a result of “vision and timing,” but also stresses it was achieved through a structure that respects ethical standards and traceability.

On the real estate front, results remained stable at 35.1 million euros, thanks to a delicate balancing act between rising rental revenues in Italy and higher maintenance costs. APSA currently manages over 4,200 properties in Italy alone, including more than 1,300 for residential use and nearly 400 commercial spaces. Internationally, the administration operates through subsidiaries in the UK, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Despite persistent media rumors, APSA has not outsourced its real estate management to external firms like Tecnocasa. “They showcase apartments and arrange viewings,” Piccinotti clarifies, “but every contract, every decision, remains with APSA.”

Perhaps the most significant element in the report is not the numbers, but the philosophy behind them. APSA sees itself not as a profit-maximizing entity, but as an institution in service to the Church. Around 40% of its human resources are dedicated to what Piccinotti calls “work for others”—supporting various ecclesial institutions, from Vatican dicasteries to papal embassies, with accounting and property maintenance.

Looking ahead, APSA is already investing in the Church’s ecological future. Among the forward-looking projects highlighted in the 2024 report is «Fratello Sole», an agrovoltaic initiative underway in Santa Maria di Galeria. The site—visited personally by Pope Leo XIV this June 2025—will host a solar-energy farm integrated with agricultural land use, a model of green transition the Vatican hopes to replicate elsewhere.

The balance APSA aims to strike is not merely financial but spiritual: to prove that efficiency and integrity, mission and management, can coexist. The 2024 budget stands as a quiet but firm answer to decades of suspicion about Vatican finances. It does not erase past missteps, but it points to a path where competence serves communion and where the Church’s material resources—wisely tended—can continue nourishing its immaterial witness.

