Biological men in women’s sports have taken nearly 2,000 gold medals from women, according to a study

(ZENIT News / Washington, 08.07.2025).- For over four decades, a consequential shift has been unfolding across athletic fields, swimming lanes, and podiums in the United States. Beneath the surface of celebratory headlines and inclusive slogans, a growing chorus of voices is raising alarm over what they see as a systemic sidelining of female athletes—by biological males competing in women’s sports.

A recent report from Concerned Women for America (CWA), a public policy organization focused on protecting women’s rights, has quantified the toll: nearly 2,000 medals originally designated for female competitors have instead been awarded to male athletes identifying as transgender women. The data, compiled in collaboration with the watchdog site He Cheated, paints a sobering picture of displacement, lost opportunity, and what some are calling a crisis of fairness.

The numbers are staggering. Over 10,000 amateur and professional events have seen biological males claim victories in female categories, resulting in more than $493,000 in prize money diverted from women. States like California, Washington, and Virginia have emerged as hotspots for these occurrences, reflecting broader policy trends and cultural shifts.

Penny Nance, president of CWA, did not mince words in her statement to The Christian Post: “This is not just about medals. It’s about dignity, opportunity, and the integrity of women’s sports. We’re witnessing the erasure of female achievement under the guise of inclusion.”

While the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee recently moved to restrict male participation in female events, advocates argue that broader reform is urgently needed. Nance and others are calling on Congress to pass the Women’s Sports Protection Act, which would tie federal Title IX funding to compliance with sex-based athletic categories.

At the heart of the debate lies a fundamental question: Can fairness coexist with inclusion when biological differences remain unaltered by identity or hormone therapy?

Scientific research suggests the answer may be no. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Medical Ethics found that even after testosterone suppression, biological males retain significant advantages in muscle mass, bone structure, and cardiovascular capacity. These findings challenge the assumption that hormone therapy can level the playing field, and instead point to enduring physiological disparities.

Beyond competition results, critics warn of deeper consequences. The forced integration of biological males into female locker rooms and restrooms has sparked concerns over privacy, emotional well-being, and safety. Some argue that such policies inadvertently create loopholes for predatory behavior, while others highlight the psychological toll on young girls asked to share intimate spaces with members of the opposite sex.

Even the United Nations, often seen as a progressive institution, acknowledged the issue in a 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem. The report documented over 600 instances of female athletes losing medals to male competitors across 29 sports, concluding that “to preserve fair opportunity, men should not compete in female sports categories.”

