Catholic nuns imprisoned by Hindu nationalists in India are released

(ZENIT News / Durg, 08.07.2025).- In the heart of India’s Chhattisgarh state, two Catholic nuns found themselves at the center of a legal and political storm that has stirred deep concern across the country’s religious landscape. Sister Preethi Mary and Sister Vandana Francis, members of the Sisters of the Assisi of Mary Immaculate, were arrested on July 25 at the Durg railway station while accompanying four young adults—three women and one indigenous man—on a journey to Agra, where the women were set to begin employment.

The charges? Alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion—accusations that have since been widely condemned as baseless and politically motivated. After spending more than ten days in custody, the sisters were released on bail, prompting a wave of relief and renewed calls for justice from India’s Christian community.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CBCI) issued a statement on August 2 expressing gratitude for the court’s decision and emphasizing the broader implications of the case. “This moment brings hope,” the bishops wrote, “not only for the Christian community but for all who believe in the dignity and rights of religious minorities in our secular democracy.”

The arrest, carried out by Railway Police, was met with swift backlash. The CBCI, along with other religious organizations, denounced the treatment of the sisters, citing physical aggression and procedural violations. Notably, the young women involved—all legally adults—had written consent from their parents, a fact ignored during the arrest.

Sister M. Nirmalini, president of the women’s branch of the Conference of Religious of India, called the incident “shocking and deeply saddening,” criticizing the authorities for acting without verifying the facts. She also revealed that some congregations have advised their members to avoid wearing religious habits in public, fearing further harassment.

The timing of the arrests, and the delay in legal proceedings—allegedly influenced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—sparked nationwide protests. Many viewed the case as part of a broader pattern of intimidation targeting Christian communities, particularly in regions where religious tensions have been escalating.

The bishops’ statement went beyond gratitude, urging the government to take concrete steps to curb the rise in hostility toward religious minorities. “Solidarity across denominations has been heartening,” they noted, “but systemic protection is essential.”

This episode is not isolated. It reflects a growing unease among India’s religious minorities, especially Catholic ones, who increasingly find themselves navigating a climate of suspicion and politicized scrutiny.

