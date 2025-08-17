US Human Rights Report Leaves Out LGBTs

Iulia Elena Cazan

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / New York, 08.17.2025).- Every year, the U.S. State Department releases a report assessing the human rights situation in every country. While the report is Congressionally mandated, its scope and focus can change from one U.S. administration to another, depending on the administration’s priorities and interpretation of human rights.

The Washington Post wrote that this year’s “draft reports examined by the Post contain no reference to gender-based violence or violence against LGBTQ+ (sic) people.”

Amanda Klasing, national director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International criticized the document for “downplaying” certain human rights violations faced by “marginalized populations, including refugees and asylum seekers, women and girls, Indigenous people, ethnic and religious minorities, and LGBTQI+ (sic) people throughout the world.”

Klasing criticized U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for attempting to “limit the scope” of the report. She says Rubio instructed the drafters of the report “to cut everything not legislatively mandated” and that the “Trump administration has turned this report into yet another tool to obscure facts to push forward anti-rights policy choices.”

Last year’s U.S. Human Rights report, released under the Biden Administration, lists Amnesty International, OutRight International, the International Lesbian and Gay Association – Europe (ILGA-EUROPE), among other groups, as resources on the topic of “Acts of violence, criminalization, and other abuses based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.” The Biden report maintained a special section for human rights violations based on one’s gender identity and criticized several countries for not allowing homosexual/trans couples to adopt children.

Narrowing the scope of the report and deleting controversial references to rights based on sexual orientation and gender identity is consistent with Trump’s foreign policy, which is opposed to gender ideology and states that gender identity “does not provide a meaningful basis for identification and cannot be recognized as a replacement for sex.”

In a statement delivered at an event co-hosted by C-Fam (publisher of Friday Fax) earlier this year, the U.S. representative said that the U.S. mission has engaged in “tough negotiations in a wide variety of U.N. resolutions, fighting against gender ideology, and calling votes if necessary, to advance President Trump’s America First foreign policy.” Since Trump took office, the U.S. Mission to the U.N. has consistently rejected any references to gender ideology in U.N. documents and programs.

References to sexual orientation and gender identity remain highly controversial at the U.N. and are rejected by many UN Member States whose moral, cultural, and religious values stand in opposition to a progressive interpretation of human rights. These countries often adopt an originalist interpretation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and criticize Western countries and some U.N. bodies for extending the UDHR beyond its scope.

According to the Washington Post, a senior State Department official said [this year’s] “Human Rights report focuses on core issues” and that “the Trump administration will bring a new focus to some issues, including freedom of expression.”

