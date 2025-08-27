Pope Leo XIV will speak with young Americans during his first digital visit to the United States

(ZENIT News / Washington, 08.27.2025).- The National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM) announced that Pope Leo XIV will meet with the youth of the United States through a real-time digital encounter during the General Session of the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. local time.

The Holy Father is expected to address up to 15,000 registered young people, aged 14 to 18, coming from Catholic youth movements across the United States, and to interact directly with them in a live 45-minute dialogue. This historic moment will be a powerful opportunity for young people to experience the care and concern of the Universal Church for their voices, experiences, and hopes.

“We are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father to NCYC,” said Christina Lamas, Executive Director of NFCYM. “His presence is a profound reminder that young people are at the heart of the Church and that their voices matter.”

The Holy Father’s participation in this event will be inspirational. It will build on the hope-filled encounters with millions of young people both online through the first-ever Digital Influencers Jubilee, and in person at the recent Jubilee for Youth in Rome. Entrusting this event to the Blessed Mother, the news of the Digital Encounter was announced on the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, August 15.

“Even in a globalized world, the Church can seem far away for young people. The Holy Father’s choice to encounter the American Youth in this way is an expression of his closeness to Catholic youth, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pope Francis who called the youth the ‘now of God’,” said Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, who serves as Archbishop of Philadelphia as well as Episcopal Advisor and board member for NFCYM.

A select number of young people will be chosen to directly converse with Pope Leo during the session. Details about the selection process will be shared in the coming weeks.

EWTN, the Global Catholic Network, will be the exclusive broadcast and livestream media partner for NCYC and the live session with Pope Leo XIV. This first-ever partnership is one of many EWTN is taking to reach Catholic Youth.

NCYC 2025 will gather thousands of Catholic young people, ministry leaders, clergy, and volunteers from across the country for three days of prayer, formation, community, and celebration in Indianapolis. The Holy Father’s virtual participation will add a deeply personal and spiritual dimension to an already powerful experience of faith in action.

