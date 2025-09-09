A Delegation of the Vatican City State at the 28th Universal Postal Congress

(ZENIT News / Dubai, 09.08.2025).- From September 8 to 19, 2025, the 28th Universal Postal Congress—the supreme decision-making body of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which meets every four years—will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Representatives from the 192 member countries will attend, with the goal of defining the organization’s future strategy and establishing rules for international postal exchanges.

The Vatican City State will also be represented by a delegation led by Antonino Intersimone, Director of the Directorate of Telecommunications and IT Services, together with Rev. Felice Bruno, F.D.P., Head of the Vatican Postal and Philatelic Service, and directorate official Vincenzo Marrese.

This major event brings together representatives of governments, regulatory authorities, postal operators, and private-sector stakeholders to promote innovation, sustainability and global cooperation in the world postal sector. The Congress sessions will focus on key topics such as digital transformation, logistics integration and innovation in the postal industry, with the aim of driving change and shaping the future of global postal services.

During the Congress, elections will also be held to appoint the new Director General and Deputy Director General of the UPU, as well as the members of the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council.

The Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Bern, Switzerland, coordinates and regulates postal policies among its member countries and oversees the global postal system. Founded in 1874, the UPU serves as the principal international forum for cooperation between postal operators, ensuring a universal, efficient, and modern network of postal services.

