Mission
Hot Topics
Have you experienced hardship, grief, suffering, abuse, or poverty? This message from Pope Leo is for you
Vietnam and Holy See Deepen Ties in Twelfth Round of Bilateral Dialogue
Vatican commission documents 1,600 martyrs of the faith in 25 years
Jubilee: The Patriarchate of Jerusalem forgives debts owed to its schools
Questions about liturgy: Celebrating the Day of a Blessed
WHO Continues Attack on Conscience Rights
US to UN Women: Stop Pushing Gender Ideology
This is the new bronze statue of Saint Carlo Acutis unveiled in Assisi
U.S. Bishops’ Administrative Committee Approves Transition of Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism to a Permanent Subcommittee
USA: Female athletes, states to high court: Save women’s sports
Local Church

Bishops gather for Mass on opening day of Annual General Assembly in Baltimore - USCCB photo

U.S. Bishops’ Administrative Committee Approves Transition of Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism to a Permanent Subcommittee

The new subcommittee will begin its work following the conclusion of the November Plenary Assembly

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
septiembre 15, 2025 17:20Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 09.15.2025).- The Administrative Committee of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) approved the transition of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism into a permanent subcommittee of the Conference on September 9. The new Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation will fall under the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, whose mandate includes Catholic social teaching on issues of domestic concern such as poverty, housing, the environment, criminal justice, and other challenges that often have a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the USCCB, noted the significance of the move as affirmation of the bishops’ ongoing commitment to addressing the sin of racism. Referencing the bishops’ 2018 pastoral letter against racism, Open Wide Our Hearts, he said, “The Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation continues the important work of the temporary ad hoc committee. As we call for a genuine conversion of heart that will compel change at both individual and institutional levels, I invite all Catholics to join us as we carry forward this work to recognize and uphold the inherent dignity of every person made in the image and likeness of God.”

Bishop Joseph N. Perry, who has been serving as chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism shared his support, saying, “I speak on behalf of the bishop members, staff and consultants of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism in expressing gratitude for the transition of our committee to a standing subcommittee so that the important work of evangelization of the faithful and the community at large may continue in the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The new subcommittee will begin its work following the conclusion of the November Plenary Assembly. For more information and ongoing updates, please visit the USCCB’s racial justice webpage: https://www.usccb.org/committees/ad-hoc-committee-against-racism.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
septiembre 15, 2025 17:20Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now