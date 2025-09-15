Vietnam and Holy See Deepen Ties in Twelfth Round of Bilateral Dialogue

(ZENIT News / Roma 09.15.2025).- The Vatican and Vietnam have taken another step toward strengthening their delicate but steadily evolving relationship. On Friday, September 12, the twelfth session of the Joint Working Group between the Holy See and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam convened in the Vatican, signaling a climate of growing trust and renewed openness.

The meeting was co-chaired by Archbishop Mirosław Wachowski, the Vatican’s Undersecretary for Relations with States, and Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. According to an official communiqué, discussions revolved around the state of bilateral relations and the situation of the Catholic Church in Vietnam, a nation where Catholics represent one of the largest religious minorities.

Both delegations praised the Catholic community’s role in national life, describing it as a force for both Gospel witness and civic contribution. In recent years, Vietnam has cautiously allowed the Church to expand its pastoral and charitable work, while the Vatican has encouraged the faithful to integrate fully into society, balancing religious freedom with civic responsibility.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made since the last round of talks in Hanoi in May 2024. In particular, they highlighted the continued exchanges of delegations at various levels — including senior officials — and the presence of the Vatican’s resident representative in Hanoi, Archbishop Marek Zalewski. His appointment marked a milestone in Vatican-Vietnamese ties, reflecting the Holy See’s patient strategy of building bridges even with governments that historically restricted religious practice.

The atmosphere of the talks was described as cordial and rooted in mutual trust. Both parties agreed to maintain the rhythm of regular meetings, ensuring that the Joint Working Group remains a key forum for dialogue. The commitment reflects a broader Vatican approach under Pope Leo XIV: nurturing incremental progress with nations where full diplomatic relations remain incomplete, while keeping the pastoral well-being of local Catholic communities at the heart of the conversation.

During their stay in Rome, the Vietnamese delegation was received by Pope Leo XIV in a private audience. They also held courtesy visits with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. These encounters underscored the seriousness with which both sides are treating the dialogue, framing it as more than a mere diplomatic formality.

For Vietnam’s Catholics — often caught between loyalty to their nation and their spiritual ties to Rome — the outcome of these conversations carries real significance. While challenges remain, from property disputes to limits on religious activities, the consistent tone of respect suggests that a new chapter may be opening. What emerges is a picture of two partners cautiously, but deliberately, learning to trust each other — with the hope that the Church in Vietnam can continue to grow as both a spiritual and civic presence in the nation’s future.

