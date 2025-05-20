Leo XIV makes surprise visit to dicastery over which he presided and celebrates Mass for his former staff

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.20.2025).- Pope Leo XIV made an unannounced visit on Tuesday to the Dicastery for Bishops—an institution he once led as Prefect until his election to the papacy. The Pope presided over a private Mass in the Dicastery’s chapel, returning not merely as a former superior, but now as the Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff.

The visit, which occurred around 10:00 a.m.: the Pope arrived in a modest dark minivan rather. It’s the same vehicle he used in previous unexpected excursions, including his May 10 pilgrimage to Genazzano’s Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel and his May 13 Eucharistic celebration with Augustinian friars at their generalate. These three outings in quick succession suggest that Pope Leo XIV intends to make such low-key visits a recurring element of his papal style.

But what might appear spontaneous is also deeply intentional. In returning to the Dicastery for Bishops, Pope Leo revisited the very heart of the Vatican’s episcopal governance—where, until just weeks ago, he helped shape the global Church’s leadership by recommending new bishops and overseeing the delicate process of episcopal appointments. His presence there now as shepherd of the universal Church, resonated deeply with those who had worked alongside him.

Witnesses described the mood as reverent and joyful. A modest crowd gathered near St. Peter’s Square and along Via dei Corridori, catching sight of the Pope as he entered and exited. Spontaneous applause and cries of *“Viva il Papa!”* echoed through the piazza, echoing a public sentiment that has quickly warmed to the new Pontiff’s understated charisma and tangible presence.

Although brief, the visit reflects the hallmark traits of Pope Leo XIV’s ministry so far: humility, personal connection, and a strong sense of continuity with his previous life. The papacy, for him, is not a rupture from past responsibilities but a deepening of them. His stop at the Dicastery was not just nostalgic; it was a signal of his continuing investment in the integrity of Church leadership, and perhaps a reminder to those within the Roman Curia that this Pope still knows the corridors—and the people—very well.

The quiet Mass in the chapel served as a spiritual anchor to the visit, suggesting that administration and governance must be rooted first in prayer and sacramental life. Vatican insiders noted that the Pope offered no public speech but spent time in personal conversation with staff members after the liturgy, a hallmark of his hands-on approach.

