Are You Going to Rome Between November 2025 and January 2026? These Are the Public Celebrations the Pope Will Preside Over

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.10.2025) – On the last day of September, the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff announced the celebrations that Pope Leo XIV will preside over from November 2025 to January 2026. This type of information helps not only those who live in Rome and wish to participate in one of these celebrations, but also those who travel to Rome as pilgrims and wish to participate. In both cases, tickets for liturgical celebrations presided over by the Pope can be requested online at this address and are always free.
Following is the list of celebrations presided over by the Pope:
November 1: Solemnity of All Saints
St. Peter’s Square, 10:30 a.m.
Holy Mass and Proclamation of Saint John Henry Newman as Doctor of the Church
Jubilee of World Education
November 3
St. Peter’s Basilica, 11: 00 a.m.
Holy Mass in suffrage of the deceased Roman Pontiff Francis and of the Cardinals and Bishops deceased during the year
November 9: Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, Solemnity
Basilica of St. John Lateran, 9:30 a.m.
Holy Mass
November 16
Thirty-Third Sunday of Ordinary Time
St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.
Holy Mass
Jubilee of the Poor
November 23: Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:30a.m.
Jubilee of Choirs and Choral Groups
December 8: Immaculate Conception of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Solemnity
Piazza di Spagna, 4:00 p.m.
Act of Veneration to the Immaculate Conception
December 12: Most Holy Virgin Mary of Guadalupe (Memoria)
St. Peter’s Basilica, 4:00 p.m.
Holy Mass
December 14: Third Sunday of Advent
St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.
Holy Mass
Jubilee of the Prisoners
December 24: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica, 22:00 p.m.
Midnight Mass
December 25: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.
Holy Mass of the Day
December 25: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity
Central Logia of St. Peter’s Basilica, 12:00 noon
Urbi et Orbi Blessing
December 31: Mary, Mother of God, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica, 5:00 p.m.
First Vespers and Te Deum in Thanksgiving for the Past Year
January 1, 2026: Mary, Mother of God, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.
59th World Day of Peace
January 6: Epiphany of the Lord, Solemnity
St. Peter’s Basilica,9:30 a.m.
Closing of the Holy Door and Holy Mass
Closing of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025
January 11: Baptism of the Lord, Feast
Sistine Chapel, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Holy Mass and Baptism of Children