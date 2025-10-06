The Carmelite Order held its General Chapter: these are its new leaders

(ZENIT News / Malang, 10.06.2025).- Representatives of the Carmelite Order met in Malang, Indonesia, to celebrate their General Chapter on September 9-26, 2025. The meeting took place at the Harris Hotel and Convention Center, providing amble space for the gremiales to meet and discuss issues as well as relax, exercise, and enjoy each other’s company.

Elected as prior general was Fr. Desiderio García Martínez, O. Carm., from Spain. He was previously prior provincial of the province of Aragon-Castile-Valencia for six years and served many years as the director of the international novitiate in Salamanca, Spain. He also brings years of experience as the provincial councilor responsible for formation and religious life.

The new vice prior general will be Fr. Franciscus Xavarius Hariawan Adji, O. Carm., who was serving as prior provincial of the Indonesian province until his election. Fr. Hariawan has been a lecturer at the Airlangga University Surabaya (1992-present) and director of Studies at Access English Centre Surabaya (1993-2000). He brings many years of experience with the Carmelite NGO and initiated many of the initiatives of the Indonesian Carmelite NGO.

Re-elected were Fr. Michael Farrugia as procurator general, Fr. Christian Körner as general bursar, Fr. Richard Byrne as general councilor for Europe, and Robert Thomas Puthussery as general councilor for Asia, Australia, and Oceania. Newly elected to work with the remaining two areas were Fr. Eric Chrisostome N’Do for the area of Africa and Fr. Rolf Nepomuck Willemsen for the Americas.

This was the first General Chapter of the Order held outside Europe in the Order’s 800-year history. Programmed into the schedule were several opportunities for members to experience the rich Indonesian culture.

During the Closing Mass, celebrated by the local ordinary Bishop Henricus Pidyardo, O. Carm., in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, word was received from Rome that Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O. Carm., had been appointed by Pope Leo XIV as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

