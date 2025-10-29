Mission
Religious Freedom

World Jewish Congress

World Jewish Congress Welcomes Pope Leo XIV's Strong Condemnation of Antisemitism

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder praised the Pope’s message, calling it “an extraordinarily positive and deeply meaningful gesture.”

(ZENIT News / New York, 10.29.2025).- The World Jewish Congress has welcomed the remarks of Pope Leo XIV, who on Wednesday unequivocally condemned antisemitism during his General Audience at the Vatican.

Addressing thousands of faithful, the Pope said: “All my predecessors have condemned anti-Semitism with clear words,” adding, “I too confirm that the Church does not tolerate anti-Semitism and fights against it, on the basis of the Gospel itself.”

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder praised the Pope’s message, calling it “an extraordinarily positive and deeply meaningful gesture.”

“At a time when Jews are facing the greatest persecution since the Second World War, the Pope’s message carries profound fraternal meaning,” Lauder said. “Gestures like this inspire us to strengthen the bonds between Jews and Catholics, and to work together for a world of greater coexistence among religions, in the pursuit of peace.”

The Pope’s statement comes as the Catholic Church marks the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the landmark declaration of the Second Vatican Council that transformed Jewish-Catholic relations and established a foundation of mutual respect and dialogue

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is the international organization representing Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations.

