Pope Leo XIV donates 62 objects from the Vatican Museums to Canada

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.15.2025).- On the morning of November 15, 2025, the Holy Father Leo XIV received Monsignor Pierre Goudreault, Bishop of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière and President of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, in audience at the Apostolic Palace. He was accompanied by Bishop Richard Smith, Archbishop of Vancouver, and Father Jean Vézina, Secretary General of the same Conference. During the audience, the Pope donated sixty-two objects from the ethnological collections of the Vatican Museums to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

At the conclusion of the journey initiated by Pope Francis, that included his Apostolic Journey to Canada in 2022, various audiences with indigenous communities, and the publication of the Declaration on the Doctrine of Discovery in 2023, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV desires that this gift represent a concrete sign of dialogue, respect and fraternity. This is an act of ecclesial sharing, with which the Successor of Peter entrusts to the Church in Canada these artefacts, which bear witness to the history of the encounter between faith and the cultures of the indigenous peoples.

The sixty-two artefacts, coming from different communities, are part of the patrimony received on the occasion of the Vatican Missionary Exhibition of 1925, encouraged by Pope Pius XI during the Holy Year, to bear witness to the faith and cultural richness of peoples. Sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries between 1923 and 1925, these artefacts were subsequently combined with those of the Lateran Ethnologic Missionary Museum, which then became the “Anima Mundi” Ethnological Museum of the Vatican Museums.

The Holy Father’s gift takes place in the context of the Jubilee of 2025, which celebrates hope, and the centenary of the Vatican Missionary Exhibition. These artefacts, accompanied by information in the possession of the Vatican Museums, which certify their origins and the circumstances of their transportation to Rome for the 1925 Exhibition, have now been given to the CCCB, who in a spirit of authentic cooperation and dialogue with the Directorate of Cultural Heritage of Vatican City State, are committed to ensuring that these artefacts are properly safeguarded, respected and preserved.

