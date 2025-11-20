The Largest Abortion Network in the USA Closes 70 Clinics in One Year Due to Pro-Life Changes

(ZENIT News / Washington, D.C., 11. 20. 2025) – A report published in May by the abortion provider Planned Parenthood presents data from 2023 and 2024. It highlights that the Trump Administration’s policies led to the closure of more than 70 of its clinics, representing 10% of its 600 facilities.

Alexis McGill Johnson, President and Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Tanuja Bahal, Chair of its Board of Directors, stated in a joint message: «It has been more than two years since the U.S. Supreme Court stripped us of our constitutional right to abortion. Since then, nearly 20 states have banned some or all abortions.» They concluded: «The road to reproductive freedom is long and will be fraught with obstacles. But Planned Parenthood will never give up.»

The closures of these centers are primarily due to the withdrawal of federal funding at the beginning of 2025, adding to the 50 centers that had already closed.

The report showed that Planned Parenthood received US$792.2 million in «Government Health Service Reimbursements and Grants» during 2023 and 2024, an increase of more than $100 million compared to the previous report, which indicated $699.3 million.

Despite the increase in government funding, the report describes a relatively stable income of US$2 billion for Planned Parenthood. Private contributions and bequests decreased by US$313.4 million compared to the previous year, falling to US$684.1 million.

In a November 12 statement, Alexis McGill Johnson, President and Executive Director of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, called the defunding cruel: «They are intentionally dismantling healthcare for the most vulnerable patients and pushing Planned Parenthood health centers even further to the brink of bankruptcy.» The American Life League’s commentary is curious, as the numbers don’t convince pro-life movements, who call the report «untruthful,» because Planned Parenthood doesn’t disclose the number of abortion pills distributed by the organization, the most common method used to terminate pregnancies in the USA. According to the American Life League, medical abortions account for 80% of all abortions in some states.

The organization’s national director, Katie Brown Xavios, denounced the business behind this product: «We now know that, in some states, these black market abortion pills account for more than 80% of all abortions. We have Planned Parenthood to thank for this. Through their referrals and online influence, they have aided and abetted the illegal trafficking of these pills in pro-life states, as the American Life League revealed in our September 2024 abortion pill cartel exposé.»

Gary Hollingsworth, interim President of the Across State Lines program, sponsored by the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, said that Southern Baptists «stand firm in the truth that God created all people, from the moment of conception, in His image and likeness, and endowed them with the right to life.» The program promotes ultrasound scans to help mothers understand the value of their child.

Susan B. Anthony of Pro-Life America (SBA) announced US$80 million earmarked for preserving a pro-life majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The SBA, along with Women Speak Out PAC, plans to reach 10.5 million voters through door-to-door canvassing, advertising, mail-in ballots, and early voting, prioritizing pro-life voters who do not vote in the midterm elections.

Susan Anthony also stated: «For another year in a row, pregnant women seeking help at Planned Parenthood are offered an abortion 97% of the time, while prenatal services, miscarriage care, and adoption referrals represent only a tiny minority of options.»