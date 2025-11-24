The Catholic Church becomes the second most popular religion for weddings in the United Kingdom

(ZENIT News / London, 11.24.2025).- The sound of wedding bells, long a staple of English parish life, is becoming increasingly rare. New figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that 2023 marked a historic low in church weddings across England and Wales, continuing a downward trend that predates the pandemic but has now reached an unmistakable tipping point.

According to the data released on 18 November, only 23,004 couples chose to marry in the Church of England or the Church in Wales last year (anglicans). Not since the 1830s has the nation seen comparably meagre numbers, aside from the anomalous year of 2020 when lockdowns rendered church doors largely inaccessible. Even as life has returned to normal, the appetite for religious ceremonies has not recovered.

Civil weddings now dominate the matrimonial landscape. Of the 216,901 heterosexual marriages recorded in 2023—already a significant drop from the 239,097 celebrated the previous year—more than 184,000 took place in registry offices or secular venues. Religious weddings accounted for just 32,473 ceremonies, with Anglican churches hosting approximately 70 percent of them.

The ranking of religious participation also paints a telling portrait. After the Anglican communion, the Roman Catholic Church was the most active, celebrating 3,303 weddings. Other Christian denominations contributed a further 3,629 ceremonies, while non-Christian religious communities presided over 2,537 marriages. Despite the diversity of the country’s religious landscape, the overall numbers reveal an unmistakable contraction of faith-based marriage rites.

Same-sex couples, who formalised 7,501 marriages last year, held only 96 religious ceremonies. Neither the Church of England nor the Church in Wales (anglicans) currently permits such unions, though Methodist and United Reformed congregations do—an accommodation that has attracted some couples seeking both «sacrament» and legal recognition.

Behind the statistics lies a deeper story of cultural transition. The church wedding, once embedded in local tradition and family expectation, must now compete with personalised venues, destination events, and a growing secular mindset. But clergy are not ready to concede the field. In comments to the Daily Telegraph, the anglican Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, urged couples not to assume the church doors are closed to them. His message was straightforward: couples do not need to be regular worshippers—or even baptised—to marry in an Anglican parish. Nor should they feel hesitant if they already have children.

Such reassurances reflect the quiet urgency many clergy feel as churches face dwindling participation not only in weddings but across the sacramental spectrum. Marriages, however, carry a symbolic weight: they are moments when people who may have long drifted from religious practice reconnect, even briefly, with the spiritual and communal life of their local parish.

The record-low numbers suggest that this occasional contact is fading. For some, it signals a loss of heritage; for others, merely an evolution of social preference. Yet within the Church of England, there remains a hope—however modest—that by extending hospitality and relaxing assumptions, the ancient custom of marrying before the altar may still find renewed relevance in a rapidly changing society.

