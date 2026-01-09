With How Many Countries Does the Vatican Have Diplomatic Relations? These Are the Figures for 2025

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.09.2026).- As of January 2025, 184 States maintain diplomatic relations with the Holy See. These include the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Of those 184 countries, 93 have an Embassy to the Holy See in Rome, including those of the European Union and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Offices accredited to the Holy See by the League of Arab States, the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are also headquartered in Rome.

Currently the UN recognizes a total of 195 countries (including the Holy See and Palestine). The United States and the Holy See recognize Taiwan as a country and the United States also recognizes Kosovo, so the figure increases to 197. Considering the figure of 195, implies that the Holy See is one of the countries with one of the most extensive diplomatic networks. It does not have diplomatic relations with 11 countries, among which are some of Islamic majority (Arabia, Somalia, Oman, Mauritania and Afghanistan) or Communist countries (China. North Korea and Vietnam). Other countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations are Bhutan, the Maldives and Tuvalu.

Relevant Diplomatic Steps During 2025

On July 31, 2025, an Agreement was signed between the Holy See and the Italian Republic for an agrivoltaics plant in Santa Maria de Galeria.

On September 29, an Agreement was signed between the Holy See and the State of Berlin regarding the Institute of Catholic Theology of the Humboldt University of Berlin.

Finally, on November 3, the Exchange of Notes between the Italian Republic and the Holy See entered into force, which was concluded in Rome on November 12, 2024 and in Vatican City on December 23, 2024. The Agreement modifies the Agreement of Exchange of Notes between the Italian Republic and the Holy See on spiritual assistance to the Armed Forces, concluded in Rome and Vatican City on February 13, 2018.