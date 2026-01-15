Mission
Hot Topics
Comedy Writer Claims that the Human Skeletons of Men and Women Are Not the Same and Goes to Jail
Church Bell Rings Daily for Aborted Babies: Left Attacks Bishop
From Mourning to Mobilization: Mexico’s Catholic Church Bets on a Decade for Peace
Sacred Spaces Under Strain: A Wave of Attacks Jolts Catholic Parishes on NY
Doubts arise over a petition filed against the leadership of the Tanzanian Episcopal Conference by a group of Catholics
Photo Gallery: Leo XIV Now Has An Official Mosaic to Enrich St. Paul’s Basilica, and This Is How He Reacted When It Was Shown to Him
How Jesus Christ transforms man’s relationship with God, according to Pope Leo XIV
Africa Becomes the Region with the Largest Christian Population in the World
Administration’s Regulatory Change is a Truly Significant Step to Support Essential Religious Services in the United States
This is the controversial text (in English) on the liturgy that was given to the cardinals at the first consistory of Leo XIV
Good News, Pope Leo XIV

the Vatican Mosaic Workshop has completed the mosaic portrait for the Basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls Photo: Vatican Media

Photo Gallery: Leo XIV Now Has An Official Mosaic to Enrich St. Paul’s Basilica, and This Is How He Reacted When It Was Shown to Him

Just over eight months after the election of Pope Leo XIV, the Vatican Mosaic Workshop has completed the mosaic portrait for the Basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls, at the request of the Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal James Michael Harvey.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
enero 15, 2026 16:34Good News, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 01.15. 2026) – The Vatican Mosaic Workshop of the Fabric of St. Peter’s has completed the mosaic tondo dedicated to the new Pontiff, following the ancient tradition that accompanies the election of each Pope.

Just over eight months after the election of Pope Leo XIV, the Vatican Mosaic Workshop has completed the mosaic portrait for the Basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls, at the request of the Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal James Michael Harvey.

The mosaic tondo, 137 centimeters in diameter, was created with vitreous enamels and gold on a metal structure in the Vatican Mosaic Workshop of the Fabric of St. Peter. The tiles were created using the ancient technique of cut mosaic and fixed with stucco to the traditional Vatican oil mortar.

The work was based on a pictorial sketch by master Rodolfo Papa, an oil painting on canvas of the same dimensions as the mosaic tondo, conceived specifically for its transposition into a mosaic.

The work was presented to Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday, January 14, moments before the General Audience. The Holy Father expressed his satisfaction with the result.

The mosaic, composed of 15,000 tesserae, will be installed next to the portrait of Pope Francis in the right aisle of the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls, at a height of approximately 13 meters.

The pictorial sketch will be kept, along with the entire series of portraits of the Popes, in the Fabric of St. Peter in the Vatican.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
enero 15, 2026 16:34Good News, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now