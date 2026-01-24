Restoration of Bethlehem Basilica announced: the birthplace of Christ

(ZENIT News / Bethlehem, 01.24.2026).- The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land announce the imminent commencement of restoration works in the Grotto of the Nativity, the hallowed site revered across Christendom as the birthplace of Christ. This joint undertaking together with the brotherly cooperation of the apostolic Arminian orthodox Patriarchate proceeds Under the auspices of the Presidency of the State of Palestine, in accordance with the Presidential Decree on the Restoration of the Grotto of the Church of the Nativity for the year 2024 and with the historical Status Quo governing the Holy Places.

The restoration shall be executed by the Italian firm entrusted with the recent rehabilitation of the Basilica of the Nativity, ensuring continuity in method, craftsmanship, and artistic sensitivity toward a site of unparalleled sacred symbolism. Preliminary preparations are complete and the works are now on the threshold of commencement. In addition to the works in the Grotto, the project includes technical reinforcement measures in adjacent sections reflecting both the architectural unity of the sanctuary and the cooperative spirit that preserves it for the entire world.

This project embodies a unified Christian commitment to preserve the spiritual, historical, and cultural patrimony of the Holy Grotto for future generations, and to uphold the dignity of a site where the Christian proclamation took visible form and where the faithful of every nation have gathered in pilgrimage throughout the centuries.

In the Grotto, the mystery of the Incarnation entered history, and the Christian confession received its earthly beginning. To restore this holy place is to safeguard the continuity of faith, memory, and devotion in the land of the Nativity.

Through this collective effort, the Churches of Jerusalem protect the Gospel heritage entrusted to them and ensure that the faithful of all traditions may continue to venerate the birthplace of Christ with reverence. From Bethlehem, the light of the Nativity continues to illumine the world, bearing witness to the enduring Christian presence in the Holy Land and to the hope that radiates from the sacred cave where the Savior was born.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.