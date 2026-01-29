A restaurant on the terrace of St. Peter’s Basilica? The Vatican Basilica clarifies the rumors

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.29.2026).- Rumors of cappuccinos with a panoramic Vatican view have been officially put to rest.

On Thursday, January 29, the Communications Office of St. Peter’s Basilica moved quickly to clarify reports circulating in parts of the media suggesting that a full-fledged bistro or restaurant was about to open on the terrace above the Basilica. The Vatican’s message was unequivocal: there is no rooftop bistro in the works.

What is being planned instead is something far more modest—and pastoral in intent.

According to the Basilica’s communications team, the project under study focuses on expanding the area of the terrace accessible to pilgrims and visitors. The goal is practical: to better manage the steadily growing flow of people who pass through St. Peter’s each day and to reduce congestion inside the Basilica itself.

As part of this broader reorganization, officials are considering enlarging the small refreshment point that already exists on the terrace. This would not amount to a restaurant or trendy café, but rather a discreet extension of current facilities, designed in a sober style consistent with the sacred character of the site.

The underlying concern, Vatican sources emphasize, is not commercial opportunity but crowd control—and, ultimately, prayerful atmosphere.

St. Peter’s Basilica receives millions of visitors annually, making it one of the most frequented religious sites on the planet. During peak seasons and major liturgical events, internal spaces can become heavily saturated, sometimes making quiet reflection difficult. By increasing the terrace’s usable surface, administrators hope to disperse visitors more evenly and create conditions more conducive to recollection inside the Basilica.

“In this perspective,” the statement explains, selected areas of the terrace could be adapted to include an expanded version of the existing coffee point—always with careful attention to simplicity, decorum, and respect for the spiritual significance of the location.

The clarification also serves to draw a clear line between hospitality and commercialization. Any enhancement of services, Vatican officials insist, must remain secondary to the Basilica’s primary identity as a place of worship, not a tourist complex.

In short: no chic rooftop dining overlooking Rome’s skyline—just a practical adjustment aimed at welcoming pilgrims more effectively while preserving the contemplative heart of Christianity’s most iconic church.

