Taiwan’s president writes to Pope Leo XIV: ‘Taipei wants peace, human rights, and democracy’

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Taipei, 02.02.2026).- Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te wrote to Pope Leo XIV in response to the pontiff’s message for the 2026 World Day of Peace. The Vatican is one of 12 countries with which Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic relations, with its own embassy to the Holy See.

“Any attempt to alter the status quo through force or coercion could never bring about true peace,” the president writes. “Only mutual trust and communication grounded in respect for human rights and democratic values can create lasting peace.”

In the letter, released by the Office of the President, Lai expresses his appreciation for the pope’s invitation to seek an “unarmed and disarming peace”.

He notes that “As early as 1921, Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水), a pioneer of Taiwan’s democracy movement, advocated nonviolence and global citizenship. He envisioned Taiwan as a frontline guardian of world peace.” For Lai, this idea remains as relevant today as ever.

“Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are vital to the safety and well-being of our nation’s people and serve as cornerstones of global security and prosperity. I have reiterated on numerous occasions that democracy, peace, and prosperity are Taiwan’s chosen path and that these ideals connect Taiwan with the world.”

With Beijing clearly in mind, Lai Ching-te criticises “longstanding attempts at military coercion and political intimidation by authoritarian regimes in the region, as well as their efforts to diminish Taiwan’s sovereign status by misrepresenting United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and historical WWII documents.”

“Despite this, Taiwan has consistently chosen to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait through concrete action. On the basis of parity and dignity, Taiwan remains willing to engage in cross-strait dialogue to foster mutual prosperity and development.”

In the letter, the Taiwanese president also addresses another issue raised by Pope Leo: concern over the growing military use of cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, which further increase the risks of armed conflict.

“I share this concern and believe that the international community must work together and establish norms to ensure that technological progress is not misused in ways that undermine peace,” the Taiwanese leader writes.

Noting Taiwan’s role in semiconductor production and its projects in artificial intelligence, he adds that Taiwan is committed “to strengthen international supply chains and serve as a stabilizing force for regional peace.”

Finally, “In the humanitarian spirit of ‘Taiwan can help’, which is rooted in freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, and by promoting values-based diplomacy, Taiwan is working closely with like-minded partners to address global issues.”

In fact, the island nation “is demonstrating through action its willingness to assume greater international responsibilities and contribute to the well-being of people everywhere.”

Thus, “On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I reaffirm my desire to work hand in hand with the Holy See. Through concrete action, we can further world peace and uphold common values centered on human rights.”

