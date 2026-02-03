Regnum Christi Consacrated Women Chart Their Future: Nancy Nohrden Re‑Elected as General Director and New Leadership Team Announced

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.03.2026).- The Consacrated Women of Regnum Christi have set the course for the next six years, concluding an intense period of reflection and decision-making with the re-election of Nancy Nohrden as General Director and the appointment of a renewed general government. The decisions were finalized during the III Ordinary General Assembly.

A Vision Toward 2031

Delegates spent the assembly examining some of the most pressing questions shaping the Society’s mission today: the apostolic horizon leading up to 2031, the evangelical meaning of poverty, long-term financial sustainability, ongoing formation, the possibility of a contemplative lifestyle within Regnum Christi, and updates to the Society’s proper law.

The re-election of Nohrden signals a strong endorsement of her leadership during the 2020–2026 term—a period marked by institutional consolidation, renewed identity, and a governance style described by members as steady, close, and deeply attentive to the needs of the community. Under her guidance, the Consacrated Women strengthened internal structures and laid foundations for future growth aligned with the challenges facing the Church today.

Continuity and Mission for the 2026–2032 Term

Looking ahead, Nohrden will oversee the implementation of the Society’s apostolic projection plan and continue promoting a governance model rooted in participation, co-responsibility, transparency, and subsidiarity. A central priority will be fostering unity and communion within the Regnum Christi Federation, ensuring that the Society’s mission remains vibrant and responsive to the needs of the world.

Who Is Nancy Nohrden?

Born 4 February 1974 in Bellevue, near Seattle, Nohrden grew up in Southern California and completed high school in Massachusetts. She earned a degree in philosophy from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and worked briefly in a law firm before consecrating her life to God in 1998, at age 24.

Her early mission took her to Germany for five years of vocational promotion. She later served young lay members in St. Louis (2007–2011), then moved to Atlanta as director of formation at Pinecrest Academy and, soon after, as community director. In 2012, she became territorial director for North America.

Her trajectory within Regnum Christi’s leadership continued to expand: she served on the Territorial Committee (2014–2019), became vice president of the territorial governing college in 2019, and was elected General Director in 2020. She also completed a master’s degree in Strategic Communication and Leadership at Spring Arbor University during her first term. On 2 February 2026, she was confirmed for a second term extending through 2032.

A New General Government for a New Chapter

On 3 February, the assembly elected the team that will accompany Nohrden in governing the Society for the next six years. The new general government is composed of:

Nancy Nohrden, General Director

Perla González de la Fuente, Vicar General and First Councilor

Eugenia (Uge) Álvarez Espinoza, Second General Councilor

Kathleen Murphy, Third General Councilor

Camila Melo, Fourth General Councilor

Together, they will support the General Director, offer counsel or consent as required by universal and proper law, and dedicate themselves fully to their governance responsibilities.

Profiles of the Newly Appointed Councilors

Perla González de la Fuente

Born in Saltillo, Mexico (9 October 1980), consecrated in 1999. With degrees in Education and Development, Family Sciences, and Formation of Formators, she has served in youth formation, territorial governance, and community leadership across Mexico and Central America.

Eugenia Álvarez Espinoza

Born in Caracas, Venezuela (16 August 1980), consecrated in 1999. She holds degrees in Education, Religious Sciences, and a canonical licentiate in Spiritual Theology. Currently pursuing a doctorate in Paris, she has served in spiritual accompaniment, teaching, and governance at all levels. She begins her second term as councilor.

Kathleen Murphy

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada (18 July 1975), consecrated in 1994. With a background in Education and a master’s in Spiritual Accompaniment, she has served in formation roles in Atlanta, community leadership in Cincinnati and Chicago, and formation programs in Madrid. She is currently territorial director for North America.

Camila Melo

Born in Brasilia, Brazil (6 September 1979), consecrated in 2004. A trained dentist, she has worked in youth ministry in Rio de Janeiro, completed formation studies in Rome and Madrid, and served as community director and youth section leader in Brasilia.

Gratitude for a Completed Mission

With the election of the new government, the assembly also marked the conclusion of service for outgoing councilors Elena Bartolomé, África Pemán, Viviana Limón, and Jacinta Curran. The Consacrated Women expressed deep appreciation for their leadership during a pivotal six-year period characterized by institutional strengthening and renewed apostolic dynamism.

