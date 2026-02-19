Catholic Church in the US publishes its 2026 annual report on religious freedom in the country

(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.19.2026).- The Committee for Religious Liberty of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued its annual report on the state of religious freedom in the United States. The report summarizes developments on national questions and federal policies affecting religious liberty in the U.S., including the role of religion in American public life, and the challenges and opportunities of the present moment.

The report identified six areas of critical concern for religious liberty in 2026:

Political and anti-religious violence

Unjust terms and conditions on federal grants, and unreliability of government

Access to sacraments for ICE detainees and immigration enforcement at houses of worship

School choice and the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit

Repeal of provisions that prevent religious organizations from participating in government programs

Further repudiation of gender ideology

“All of these developments in religious liberty are taking place as Americans prepare to celebrate two hundred fifty years as in independent nation,” said Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, chairman of the Committee for Religious Liberty in his introduction of the report. “It is a fitting time to reflect on the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence, and how those ideals have shaped the unique culture that has grown over the past two-and-a-half centuries.”

In highlighting the critical areas of concern, the report provides the Catholic faithful an opportunity to reflect on how the Church has enriched American life, he added, and cited the bishops’ consecration of the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June. “When we consecrate our nation to the Sacred Heart and enthrone the Sacred Heart in our homes, we recognize the kingship of Christ and offer our own lives in service to God and our neighbors,” said Archbishop Sample.

The report is available at: www.usccb.org/religious-liberty/2026-annual-report.

