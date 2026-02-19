The 4 tasks Pope Leo XIV gave to the Legionaries of Christ: charism, authority, missionary unity, and synodality

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.19.2026).- On the morning of Thursday, February 19, Pope Leo XIV received in audience the Legionaries of Christ participating in the Ordinary General Chapter of the Congregation. The audience took place in the Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace. Three weeks earlier, on January 29, 2026, the Holy Father had received in audience the consecrated women and consecrated lay men of Regnum Christi, in the context of their respective General Assemblies. Both the Legionaries of Christ and the consecrated lay men and women, as well as lay people without vows, are part of the Regnum Christi Federation. Two Legionary bishops were present at the audience: Cardinal Fernando Vérgez, LC, and Monsignor Brian Farrell, LC. Below is the Pope’s speech translated into English.

***

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Peace be with you.

Your Eminence, Your Excellency, dear brothers,

I am pleased to receive you in the final phase of your General Chapter. As in the life of every religious institution, this is a time of grace, because it constitutes a privileged moment of community discernment and listening to the Holy Spirit, which continues to guide your history and to support the mission entrusted to your congregation, in fidelity to the charism received as a gift from God to the Church as a whole.

It is also an opportunity for you to recognize yourselves as heirs to a charism which, through different paths and historical expressions — sometimes painful and not without crises — gave rise to the Congregation of the Legionaries of Christ, united by the same spiritual roots and a common apostolic passion. This shared memory does not look only to the past, but also urges us to constant renewal in the present, faithful to the Gospel.

[1. Charisma: a gift of the Spirit]

The charism is a gift of the Holy Spirit. Every institute and each one of its members are called to embody it, personally and in the community, in a continual process of deepening their identity that situates and defines them within the Church and society. This journey, in turn, constitutes a valuable contribution to the Church as a whole and, in a special way, to the spiritual family of Regnum Christi.

The diversity of forms, styles and accents in living out the charism received does not weaken unity, but enriches it, like the “polyhedron, which reflects the convergence of all its parts, each of which preserves its distinctiveness” (Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium, no. 236). For this reason, one must not fear plurality, but rather welcome it and discern it, and enable it to express itself so as to respond more transparently and faithfully to God’s call. Just as in a family every member has his or her own identity and mission, so too among you the plurality of gifts manifests the fruitfulness of the Spirit and strengthens the common mission.

As has been recalled, charism is a gift of the Holy Spirit; it is He who distributes his gifts (cf. 1 Cor 12:11), and he does so for the renewal and edification of the Church. As Saint Paul says, “To each is given a particular manifestation of the Spirit for the common good” (1 Cor 12:7). For this reason, charisms should be received with gratitude and consolation (cf. Dogmatic Constitution Lumen gentium, no. 2). Remember, therefore, that you are not masters of charisms, but their custodians and servants. You are called to give your lives so that this gift may continue to be fruitful in the Church and in the world. Therefore, this Chapter invites you to continue to ask yourselves how to live today, with creative fidelity, the charismatic intuition that gave rise to your religious family.

[2. Authority]

A General Chapter is also a moment to evaluate the progress made and to discern, with the help of the Holy Spirit, the path to be travelled. For this reason, you have considered the exercise of governance and authority in the institute as one of the central themes. Authority, in religious life, is not understood as domination, but as spiritual and fraternal service to those who share the same vocation. Its exercise must be manifested in the “‘art of accompaniment” which teaches us to remove our sandals before the sacred ground of the other (cf. Ex 3:5). The pace of this accompaniment must be steady and reassuring, reflecting our closeness and our compassionate gaze which also heals, liberates and encourages growth in the Christian life” (Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium, no. 169).

Authority in religious life likewise serves to animate community life, focusing it on Christ and guiding it towards the fullness of life in Him, avoiding any form of control that does not respect the dignity and freedom of people.

In the same way, one of the fundamental tasks of religious governance is the promotion of fidelity to the charism. Therefore, it is necessary to reinforce a style of governance characterized by mutual listening, co-responsibility, transparency, fraternal closeness and community discernment. Good governance, instead of focusing everything on itself, promotes subsidiarity and the responsible participation of all the members of the community.

Consecrated life, called to be adept at communion, creates spaces where the Gospel is translated into tangible fraternity. In these days, without doubt, you have had a genuine experience of communion between brothers of diverse cultures and backgrounds, different generations, and between those who exercise responsibility for governing and those who serve daily in communities and missions.

[3. Missionary unity and synodality]

Your mission consists of offering this visible witness of mutual listening and the common pursuit of God’s will, both for your communities and for those whom you meet on the way as you fulfil your mission.

“Missionary unity should not be understood as uniformity” [Message for the 100th World Mission Day, 8 January 2026]. It is not a matter of eliminating differences, but of having the capacity to harmonize diversity to the benefit of everyone, accepting divergences as wealth and discerning together the paths that the Lord proposes to us.

This process requires the humility to listen, the inner freedom to express oneself sincerely, and the openness to accept common discernment. It is an inherent requirement of every vocation lived in community.

The Church today is experiencing an intense call to synodality, that is, to walk, listen and discern together. The General Chapter is, by its very nature, a synodal exercise in which all are called to offer their experience and sensitivity in order to build the future of the institute together.

Dear brothers, I urge you to continue to live with an attitude of prayer, humility and inner freedom. Do not pursue particular or regional interests, nor seek mere organizational solutions, but above all the will of God for your religious family and for the mission that the Church has entrusted to you.

May this Chapter open you to a time of hope. The Lord continues to call and send, to heal and purify; therefore, your task is to discern how to respond faithfully to the present that God places in your hands.

Entrusting this new stage of your congregation to the maternal protection of Our Lady of Guadalupe, I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing. Thank you.

