Barcelona’s Basilica of the Holy Family Becomes Officially The Tallest in Europe

(ZENIT News / Barcelona, ​​March 3, 2026) – The Basilica of the Holy Family [Sagrada Familia] in Barcelona reached its planned maximum height of 172.5 meters with the installation of the upper arm of the cross on the Tower of Jesus. The Expiatory Church thus becomes the tallest church in the world.

In 1883, Antoni Gaudí took on the role of architect and designed the church, combining Gothic and Art Nouveau styles. He dedicated his life to the project and is buried in the church’s crypt. By 1926, the year of his death, a quarter of the project had been completed.

The Sagrada Familia Construction Board Foundation broadcast the installation of the pieces live on social media from 10:00 a.m. on February 20. The inauguration of the Tower of Jesus will take place on June 10, the anniversary of Gaudí’s death. Pope Francis recognized his heroic virtues on April 14, 2025, as the first step towards his beatification. Pope Leo XIV will preside over the inauguration during his pastoral visit to Spain.

The Holy Family’s structure now includes the four towers of the Evangelists, the Tower of the Mother of God, and now, the Tower of Jesus, which crowns the monument as a symbol of the Savior’s spiritual sovereignty in Christian life. The temple was built entirely with private donations.

The piece installed is a large cross with a double-twist geometry method Gaudí used in the columns of the Basilica. It is covered in glass and white glazed ceramic, with which Gaudí sought to reflect the transparency of crystal. At the ends of the horizontal arms, there will be windows for those who ascend to contemplate the city.

The enormous cross, 17 meters high and 13.5 meters wide, consists of a lower arm, four horizontal arms, and one vertical arm. It was manufactured in Germany and transported to Barcelona in fourteen pieces, which were assembled on a work platform located 54 meters above the central nave. Each arm of the cross weighs approximately 12 tons.

In August 2017, Barcelona was the target of Islamist-motivated terrorist attacks. Investigations revealed that an original target was the Holy Family Basilica. The attackers planned to detonate a van loaded with gas canisters during peak tourist hours to cause maximum damage. The plan was abandoned after an accidental explosion involving gas canisters in southern Catalonia, days before the main attack.

Antoni Gaudí began the Nativity façade and completed the Tower of Saint Barnabas before his death in 1926, ensuring the church’s visibility to sustain donations and devotion. For a church built on alms, sustained through war, controversies, and a pandemic, the achievement of the upper cross radiates beauty of art and spirit.