Beyond emotion: Spanish bishops publish a critique of the emotionalism of spiritual retreats

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.03.2026).- At a time when faith is often measured by intensity of feeling or viral impact on social media, Spain’s bishops have issued a theological compass. In a doctrinal note titled Cor ad cor loquitur—“heart speaks to heart”—the Commission for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Conferencia Episcopal Española proposes neither a cold intellectualism nor a spirituality driven by emotional highs, but a reintegration of the whole person in the act of believing.

Approved during the Commission’s 265th meeting on February 20, 2026, and authorized for publication by the Permanent Commission at its 272nd session in Madrid on February 24–25, the document arrives amid what the bishops describe as signs of a “renewal of Christian faith” in Spain—particularly among Generation Z, those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. In a society long marked by secularization, new initiatives of “first proclamation” have emerged, often characterized by dynamic formats, emotionally resonant testimonies, music-driven gatherings and strong communal experiences.

The bishops do not dismiss these developments. On the contrary, they acknowledge the creativity of movements and associations that seek to facilitate an encounter with Christ. But they also identify a theological risk: an “emotivist” reduction of faith, in which spiritual authenticity becomes equated with the intensity of feeling.

The title of the note signals its theological lineage. “Cor ad cor loquitur” was the episcopal motto of St. John Henry Newman, recently declared a Doctor of the Church. Newman, drawing on St. Francis de Sales, described the spiritual life as an exchange from heart to heart—God’s heart reaching the human heart, and the human heart responding in freedom and obedience. The bishops recall that faith is not merely trust (fiducia) nor solely intellectual assent; it is a total self-gift of the person—affective, intellectual and volitional—to the God who first takes the initiative.

This anthropological wholeness becomes the interpretative key of the document. The human person, created in the image of God, cannot be fragmented into isolated faculties. Feelings and emotions are intrinsic to spiritual life, because the Incarnation itself affirms the dignity of human affectivity. The Gospels portray Christ experiencing compassion, sorrow, anger and love. To deny emotions in the act of faith would be, the bishops argue, to deny the very humanity assumed by the Word made flesh.

Yet the note offers a careful critique of what contemporary philosophers have termed emotivism. In postmodern culture, the bishops observe, the “I feel, therefore I am” mentality often replaces the classical primacy of reason. Emotions, detached from truth and moral good, become sovereign. In religious contexts, this can generate a spirituality dependent on emotional gratification—what the document describes as a consumerist search for impactful experiences. Faith, reduced to pleasant sensations, becomes fragile, fluctuating with mood and circumstance.

The bishops recall a warning issued as early as 2003 in Spain’s pastoral directory on family ministry: a purely emotivist conception weakens the capacity for stable commitment and fosters fear of the future. In a similar vein, the note cautions against forms of spiritual manipulation, including emotional pressure within groups or the exploitation of alleged mystical phenomena to control consciences—phenomena that the Church now treats with particular gravity in light of recent norms on discernment of supposed supernatural events.

Against both rationalist reductionism and sentimental excess, the document proposes what might be called an ecclesial humanism. Faith begins in the name of the Trinity—Father, Son and Holy Spirit—and unfolds within a sacramental and communal horizon. The bishops emphasize that Christian prayer, catechesis and evangelization must retain their Trinitarian structure. Christ is not an abstract inspiration but the incarnate Son who reveals the Father through the Spirit.

The text also insists that authentic encounter with Christ entails doctrinal formation. There is no durable discipleship without knowledge of the content of faith. The bishops underline the need for integral and continuous formation that embraces intellectual, affective, relational and spiritual dimensions. Catechumenal pathways and sustained accompaniment are particularly recommended for those who experience an initial conversion through emotionally powerful initiatives.

Ecclesial belonging constitutes another criterion of discernment. No one becomes Christian alone. The profession of faith is simultaneously personal and communal; when the believer says “I believe,” he or she also says “we believe.” Charisms and evangelization methods must therefore be submitted to episcopal discernment, as the Second Vatican Council taught. Diversity enriches the Body of Christ, but no single method may be absolutized.

The ethical and charitable dimension provides yet another test. Faith that remains confined to interior experience is incomplete. Drawing on scriptural texts such as 1 John 4:20 and James 2:17, the bishops remind readers that love of God is inseparable from concrete love of neighbor. A “heart that sees,” in the expression of Benedict XVI, must translate encounter into service—particularly toward the poor, the sick and the marginalized.

Liturgical life receives extended attention. The note warns against reducing worship to emotionally charged devotions detached from the Eucharistic celebration. While Eucharistic adoration is strongly affirmed, it must remain intrinsically linked to the Mass and faithful to liturgical norms. Beauty in the liturgy, the bishops write, is not aesthetic embellishment but participation in the sacramental mystery that shapes believers into a “living sacrifice” (Romans 12:1).

The concluding exhortation returns to the heart. The bishops invite the faithful to embrace the faith in all its dimensions, recognizing the legitimate role of emotions within a healthy affectivity ordered to truth and charity. The Virgin Mary is proposed as the model of integral faith: she received the angel’s message, assented with her whole being, and allowed the Word to take flesh within her.

The document bears the signatures of Bishop Francisco Conesa Ferrer of Solsona as president of the Commission, Auxiliary Bishop Ramón Valdivia Giménez of Seville as vice president, and nine additional members, including both residential and emeritus bishops. Its pastoral tone is deliberate. Rather than issuing prohibitions, it seeks to accompany a generation rediscovering Christianity through experiential pathways.

In effect, the Spanish bishops are not rejecting emotion but reclaiming it. By situating affectivity within the broader architecture of truth, freedom and ecclesial communion, Cor ad cor loquitur offers a nuanced response to a culture oscillating between cold abstraction and emotional excess. Faith, they suggest, is neither an idea nor a sensation alone. It is a living encounter that engages the whole person—mind, will and heart—in communion with the God who first loved humanity.

The full article can be read here.

