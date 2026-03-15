Photo Gallery: A Look at the Custom Ford Explorer Platinum That Pope Leo XIV Received as a Gift from Chicago

Emily Olson

(ZENIT News / Chicago, 03.15.2026).- When Jennifer Barilovich got assigned to work on a custom 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum hybrid, she was told the car would be going to a VIP.

It was only when the confidentiality veil was lifted from the project that the Lead Electrical Systems integration engineer discovered the VIP was also one of her personal icons: Pope Leo XIV.

“As soon as I could, I told my family,” she recalled. “I come from a huge Catholic family, so everyone was thrilled and just thought it was the coolest project.”

Dozens of Ford employees like Barilovich worked together to create the one-of-a-kind Explorer, which was gifted to Pope Leo XIV from Ford CEO Jim Farley and his wife, Lia, at the end of February. The Pontiff plans to use the vehicle to cross the Vatican grounds.

Like other Explorers, the new ride was assembled at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant, which has operated for over a century on the city’s South Side. It’s a fitting tribute to the Pope’s own history: Leo XIV himself was raised roughly 5 miles away, in the suburb of Dolton.

The Explorer was customized with a 3.3L V6 hybrid powertrain and 10-speed hybrid transmission, as well as an antenna that’s compatible with the European broadcast radio system. Vanity license plates read “DA POPE” and “LEO XIV.”

On the inside, design details boast Chicago-to-Vatican pride.

The Farleys personally delivered the car during a private audience at the Vatican on Feb. 28.

“He noticed and appreciated all the personal touches,” Farley said of the Pontiff’s reaction. “We even took a quick drive, and I can confirm the Holy Father enjoys driving a sporty ride.”

According to Farley, what really stuck out from the conversation was the feeling of pride in the shared Chicago connection. Farley brought a photo of the Chicago Assembly plant team and handwritten letters from those who worked on the car. In return, the Pope blessed several rosaries to bring back to the staff.

For those workers, “pride” is the word that comes to mind when they think about the Pope behind the wheel.

“I hope my letter gave the Pope a sense of how proud I am,” said Barilovich, the electrical systems engineer. “This is the highlight of my professional life so far.”

With information from Ford

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.