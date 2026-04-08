Irish primary school survey shows strong support for Catholic education

(ZENIT News / Dublin, 04.08.2026).- The results of a Primary School Survey in Ireland reflect strong confidence in Catholic education and show that that parents are central to this process, welcoming the consultation as a key step in ensuring their voices shape the future of education.

Just 16% of all eligible households expressed a preference for change, underlining the strong level of confidence among parents in Catholic schools.

The Catholic Education Partnership (CEP) and the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) celebrated the release of the results of the recent Primary School Surveys on divestment and related matters, as outlined by the Minister for Education, Hildegard Naughton.

Responding to the Minister’s remarks, Chief Executive of CEP, Alan Hynes-Cendrzak, said: «Central to Catholic education is the recognition that parents are the primary educators of their children. This consultation represents an important step in ensuring that parents’ voices are heard. However, the polling results are those of many local plebiscites around the State so we should prepare for clustered areas seeking change. The Department must be alert to this reality.

«The findings indicate a continued high level of confidence in Catholic schools. While a proportion of parents expressed a preference for change, this represents approximately 16% of all eligible households, with the majority signalling support for the current model of provision.

«CEP and CPSMA acknowledge the importance of providing greater choice in education. Catholic patrons have consistently engaged constructively with State-led processes to support increased plurality in school provision, recognising that where there is clear local demand, change may be appropriate. The responsibility for ensuring such diversity, however, rests primarily with the State.»

Mr Hynes-Cendrzak continued saying, «This has been an important consultation with parents and is to be welcomed. We certainly hope that it marks a move by the Department to commit to more thorough engagement with parents, as the primary educators of their children, including on the curriculum and other areas of particular concern to parents.»

Commenting on the survey, General Secretary of CPSMA, Seamus Mulconry said: «The strong support shown by parents for faith based education is very gratifying, but the right of the 16% who want change must of course also be respected and vindicated. It is now essential that the Department swiftly publish the survey in its entirety so that schools can have clarity around their future.»

Mr Mulconry added: «The headline figures are interesting but schools deserve the detail and they deserve that detail immediately, as the full publication of the survey data is essential to provide clarity and certainty for school communities and to support informed planning for the future.»

The Catholic Education Partnership (CEP) was established in 2020. It was was established by the Irish Bishops as the umbrella body for Catholic education on the island of Ireland. It is a registered company and charity with a mandate covering primary, post-primary, third-level, and adult education.

The Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) is a recognised school management association and represents all the boards of management of the over 2,800 Catholic primary schools in the Republic of Ireland. In addition, the CPSMA provides support and advice to primary school principals and chairpersons of boards of management.

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