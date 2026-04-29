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Testimonies

They pray and celebrate Mass underground, often in situations of constant danger due to the threat of attack Photo: ACN

Ukraine: Priests on the front lines witness a «growing search for meaning»

Priests go to the front lines and accompany soldiers in the most exposed and vulnerable areas. Many times, their role is simply to remain with them. They pray and celebrate Mass underground, often in situations of constant danger due to the threat of attack

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abril 29, 2026 17:33Testimonies
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Nathalie Raffray

(ZENIT News / Kyiv, 04.29.2026).- As war rages in Ukraine an archbishop has told of the courage of priests on the front line ministering where fighting is fiercest.

Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that the most intense military activity often takes place just behind the front lines – where heavy bombardments and shelling are being accompanied by a renewal of faith.

He added: «Priests go to the front lines and accompany soldiers in the most exposed and vulnerable areas. Many times, their role is simply to remain with them. They pray and celebrate Mass underground, often in situations of constant danger due to the threat of attack.»

He told ACN, priests had witnessed a growing search for faith and meaning among both civilians and members of the armed forces. Archbishop Kulbokas said: «The request for God increases dramatically closer to the front line.»

He shared the story of a young, displaced man who, at the beginning of the war, did not even know what a cross was nor what Church signified. Four years later, after receiving support from a priest, the young man told the nuncio he had entered the seminary.

The archbishop said the situation in the country remains «very difficult», with continued attacks on infrastructure, worsening humanitarian conditions and an increasing sense of exhaustion across society.

In towns and cities close to the front line, movement is often restricted to certain hours due to drone activity and the presence of mines, while access to water, food, fuel and medical care remains a constant concern.

Signs of exhaustion are visible. People suffer disrupted sleep, and a reduced capacity to work, due to night-time attacks.

He said in some areas people venture out during the day if they need to. He added: «If it’s dark it’s suicidal to go out because there are a lot of mines.»

Despite this many people continue to adapt to their difficult circumstances, often without basic services such as heating or electricity.

The Nuncio added: «People are very tired, but they know this reality… so as this reality becomes normal, maybe they become used to it.»

The Church remains present, with priests, religious Sisters and pastoral workers providing humanitarian assistance and spiritual support for those in need.

In some regions, children are now attending school in underground shelters after many years without education.

Archbishop Kulbokas concluded by thanking ACN for its continued support of Ukraine’s Churches, with projects helping priests, Sisters and pastoral workers in the worst affected regions.

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abril 29, 2026 17:33Testimonies
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