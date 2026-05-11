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Analysis Opinion, Local Church, Persecuted Christians

“Nigeria’s $10 Million Genocide Cover-Up” reveals how power, politics, and propaganda are fueling a human catastrophe. Photo: Persecution.org

128,750 Christians in Nigeria killed over 17 years: the $10 million cover-up of the genocide in Nigeria

Tinubu’s administration has launched a $10 million lobbying front to silence human rights accountability in the U.S. and whitewash the genocide of Nigerian Christians. This isn’t just spin — it’s a calculated effort to rewrite history while innocent lives are increasingly at risk

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mayo 11, 2026 17:24Analysis Opinion, Local Church, Persecuted Christians
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(ZENIT News – Persecution.org / Abuja, 05.11.2026).- A new report from International Christian Concern (ICC) highlights how Nigeria’s government is weaponizing misinformation to hide a decades-long campaign of violence against Christians.

Written by ICC Fellow Justin Joseph, “Nigeria’s $10 Million Genocide Cover-Up” reveals how power, politics, and propaganda are fueling a human catastrophe. Since 2009, at least 190,150 Nigerians — 128,750 of whom were Christians — have been killed in ethno-religious killings, with the slaughter escalating in 2026. Yet, instead of addressing the crisis, officials are spinning a dangerous narrative.

During meetings with other heads of state, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu claims the terrorism plaguing his nation stems solely from climate change and regional instability. Researchers have repeatedly debunked this reasoning, pointing to the targeting of Christian communities. The murder of clerics, such as the Rev. Joshua Aliya, is no accident. It’s part of a deliberate strategy to erase religious freedom.

The deception doesn’t end there. Tinubu’s administration has launched a $10 million lobbying front to silence human rights accountability in the U.S. and whitewash the genocide of Nigerian Christians. This isn’t just spin — it’s a calculated effort to rewrite history while innocent lives are increasingly at risk.

The report calls on the U.S. Congress to retain Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and use the Global Magnitsky Act to sanction those financing terror and the wall of silence.

To learn more, read the full report. Find more of ICC’s reports, including others on Nigeria, on our reports page.

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mayo 11, 2026 17:24Analysis Opinion, Local Church, Persecuted Christians
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