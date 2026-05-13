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Controversies, Dicasteries

Society of St. Pius X Photo: FSSPX

Vatican Publicly Warns: Lefebvrist Ordination of Bishops without Papal Mandate Implies Schism and Excommunication

According to a letter from St. John Paul II, the faithful who adhere to the schism also incur excommunication.

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mayo 13, 2026 22:23Controversies, Dicasteries
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.13.2026).- On the morning of Wednesday, May 14, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, issued a statement regarding the episcopal consecrations announced for July 1 by the Society of St. Pius X.

Below is the English translation of the statement.

* * *

Regarding the Saint Pius X Priestly Fraternity, what has already been communicated is reaffirmed. The Episcopal Ordinations announced by the Pius X Priestly Fraternity lack the corresponding pontifical mandate. This gesture constitutes «a schismatic act» (John Paul II, Ecclesia Dei, no. 3) and «formal adherence to schism constitutes a grave offense against God and entails the excommunication duly established by the law of the Church» (Ibid., 5c; cf. Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, Explanatory Note, August 4, 1996).

The Holy Father continues to offer his prayers to the Holy Spirit, asking that He enlighten those responsible for the Society of Saint Pius X, so that they may reconsider the very serious decision they have made and reverse their course.

* * *

Excommunication stemming from a schism over Episcopal Ordinations without papal mandate would not be a novelty for the Society of Saint Pius X: when, on June 30, 1988, Marcel Lefebvre ordained Bernard Fellay, Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, Richard Williamson, and Alfonso de Galarreta as Bishops, Saint John Paul II wrote a letter in which he described this act as «disobedience to the Roman Pontiff in a most serious matter and of paramount importance for the unity of the Church, namely, the Ordination of Bishops, through which the apostolic succession is sacramentally maintained.»

And later, with paternal concern, he warned the faithful close to the Lefebvrist cause:

«I wish above all to address a solemn and fervent, paternal and fraternal appeal to all those who have been linked in various ways to the activities of Archbishop Lefebvre, urging them to fulfill the grave duty of remaining united to the Vicar of Christ in the unity of the Catholic Church and to cease supporting in any way whatsoever this reprehensible course of action. All must know that formal adherence to schism constitutes a grave offense against God and carries with it the excommunication duly established by Church law.»

«The current Lefebvrists suggest that one can proceed with an Ordination without a papal mandate without incurring schism; however, on the last occasion they implored Pope Benedict XVI to lift the excommunication, which he granted them through a 2009 Decree. If the excommunication was not a consequence of the past schism, why, according to their reasoning, would it not be now?

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mayo 13, 2026 22:23Controversies, Dicasteries
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Jorge Enrique Mújica

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Licenciado en filosofía por el Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, de Roma, y “veterano” colaborador de medios impresos y digitales sobre argumentos religiosos y de comunicación. En la cuenta de Twitter: https://twitter.com/web_pastor, habla de Dios e internet y Church and media: evangelidigitalización."

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