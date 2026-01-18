«Why, Lord?» The Pope’s Most Moving Reflection Before Families Whose Children Died or Are in Hospital

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.18.2026) – On Friday, January 16, the Holy Father received at the Vatican the families of some of the young people who died in the fire that occurred on January 1, 2026, at Le Constellation bar, located in the Crans-Montana ski resort in Valais, Switzerland. The fire killed 40 people and injured 119 others, many of them seriously.

Below are the Pope’s heartfelt words translated into English.

* * *

In the Name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

Peace be with you.

Good morning to all, welcome.

I sincerely say that I am deeply moved to meet with you. When I learned that someone from among you had requested this audience, I immediately said, «Yes, we will find the time.» I wanted at least the opportunity to share a moment that, for you, amidst so much pain and suffering, is truly a test of our faith, a test of what we believe in. Many times one asks, «Why, Lord?»

Someone reminded me of a similar moment, specifically a funeral Mass, where, instead of giving a sermon, the priest spoke as if it were a dialogue between the person and God Himself, with that question that always accompanies us, saying, «Why, Lord? Why?»

These are moments of great pain and suffering. One of your dearest and most beloved people has lost their life in a disaster of extreme violence, or is hospitalized for an extended period, their body disfigured by the consequences of a terrible fire that has shocked the world. And all this has happened at the most unexpected moment, on a day when everyone was rejoicing and celebrating, exchanging wishes of joy and happiness.

And what then can be said in such circumstances? What meaning can be given to events like these? Where can one find comfort worthy of those who feel it, relief that is not reduced to empty and superficial words, but that touches the deepest part of the soul and rekindles hope? Perhaps there is only one word that is adequate: that of the Son of God on the Cross — to Whom we are so close today — Who from the depths of His abandonment and pain cried out to the Father: “My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46).

The Father’s answer to the Son’s plea was delayed for three days, in silence. But then, what an answer! Jesus rises gloriously, living forever in the joy and eternal light of Easter.

I cannot explain to you, brothers and sisters, why you and your loved ones have been asked to face such a difficult trial. The affection and human words of compassion that I address to you today seem very limited and inadequate. However, the Successor of Peter, whom you have come to meet today, affirms to you with strength and conviction: your hope, your hope is not in vain, because Christ has truly risen! The Holy Church bears witness to this and proclaims it with certainty. Saint Paul, who had seen Him alive, said to the Christians of Corinth: «If only for this life we ​​have hope in Christ, we would be the most pitiable of men. But no! Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep» (1 Corinthians 15:19-20).

Dear brothers and sisters, nothing can ever separate you from the love of Christ (cf. Romans 8:35), nor can it separate your loved ones who are suffering or whom you have lost. The faith that dwells within us illuminates the darkest and most painful moments of our lives with an irreplaceable light, helping us to continue courageously on the path to our goal. Jesus goes before us on this path of death and resurrection, which demands patience and perseverance. Be assured of His closeness and His tenderness: He is not far from what you are experiencing; on the contrary, He shares it and carries it with you. In the same way, the whole Church carries it with you. Be certain of the prayer of the whole Church — and of my personal prayer — for the repose of your deceased, for the relief of those you love who are suffering, and for yourselves, who accompany them with your tenderness and love.

Today your heart is pierced, as was Mary’s at the foot of the Cross. Mary, by the Cross, who saw her Son. Our Lady of Sorrows is close to you in these days, and it is to Her that I entrust you. Entrust your tears to Her without reservation and seek in Her the maternal comfort that perhaps only Mary can give you, and that She will undoubtedly be able to give you. Like Mary, you will know how to wait patiently in the night of suffering, but with the certainty of faith, that one day, a new day, will dawn; and you will find joy again.

As a sign of comfort and closeness, wanting to share this moment with you as well, I invite you to pray together, and I impart to each of you, as well as to all your loved ones who are suffering, the Apostolic Blessing.

Let us pray together: Our Father . . .

And to Mary, Our Mother, Our Lady of Sorrows, we say: Hail Mary

[Blessing]

May the peace and consolation of faith always be with you. Amen.