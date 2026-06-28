An American Pope, a Constitutional Honor: Leo XIV to Receive Historic Liberty Medal

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.28.2026).- One of the USA most symbolic civic institutions has chosen to honor a figure whose influence extends far beyond American borders. On July 3, Pope Leo XIV will receive the Liberty Medal of the National Constitution Center, a distinction awarded to individuals whose lives have advanced the cause of freedom around the world.

The ceremony, to be held at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall—where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were forged—will take place on the eve of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations. Rather than traveling to the United States, the Pope will address the gathering through a live video message from the Vatican, broadcast simultaneously to attendees and online audiences.

The award recognizes Leo XIV’s longstanding advocacy of religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and freedom of expression, principles that occupy a central place in American constitutional tradition through the First Amendment. Organizers described the Pontiff’s work as a global defense of rights that transcend political systems and national boundaries, touching believers and nonbelievers alike.

Established in 1988 to commemorate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution, the Liberty Medal has previously been bestowed upon internationally renowned figures such as Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Kofi Annan, and the Dalai Lama. The selection of Leo XIV marks a historic milestone, not only because he is the first Pope to receive the honor, but also because it reflects the growing recognition of religious freedom as a cornerstone of human dignity and democratic life.

The choice carries particular symbolism given the Pope’s own biography. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, educated at Villanova University, and later serving as a missionary and bishop in Peru, Leo XIV embodies an unusual combination of American roots and extensive pastoral experience in Latin America. Since his election in May 2025 following the death of Pope Francis, he has repeatedly emphasized dialogue among religions, peaceful coexistence, and the protection of conscience rights.

The Philadelphia event will highlight those themes through a notably interfaith program. Civic and religious leaders from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities will reflect on the enduring importance of religious liberty in contemporary society. Among the participants are Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia, Imam Quaiser D. Abdullah, Reverend Carolyn C. Cavaness, Reverend Luis A. Cortés Jr., and Rabbi Jill L. Maderer, alongside other community representatives and musical performances by local Catholic choirs.

The ceremony also illustrates an often-overlooked aspect of the American constitutional tradition. While debates over religious freedom frequently focus on legal disputes, the First Amendment protects not only the free exercise of religion but also freedom of conscience itself—the right of individuals to seek truth, worship according to their convictions, or decline religious affiliation without coercion. It is precisely this broader understanding of liberty that organizers say the Pope’s public witness has helped advance.

Despite receiving one of the most prestigious civic honors in the United States, Leo XIV will not be present in person. The Vatican has already confirmed that he will not travel to America in 2026, despite invitations from political leaders. Instead, the day after the Philadelphia ceremony, the Pontiff is expected to be on the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Mediterranean gateway where thousands of migrants arrive seeking safety and opportunity in Europe.

The juxtaposition is striking. In Philadelphia, the Pope will be celebrated for defending fundamental freedoms. In Lampedusa, he will stand at one of the world’s most visible frontiers of human vulnerability. Together, the two events offer a revealing portrait of a pontificate that seeks to connect constitutional ideals with concrete human realities—linking the language of rights to the lives of those who most depend upon them.

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