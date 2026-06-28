The leading advocate for abortion and gender ideology who works for the UN presents her report

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / Washington, 06.28.2026).- After six years of using her position to promote abortion, gender ideology, and prostitution at the UN, the special rapporteur on the right to health submitted her final report to the General Assembly.

Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, who previously worked as an abortionist in South Africa, titled her report “Health as an enabler of dignity.” She reiterated her recommendation that countries completely decriminalize abortion and commended Spain for imposing limits on health care providers’ ability to object as a matter of conscience.

She called on health care systems to respect “self‑defined gender identity” and for the decriminalization of “sex work,” which have been common themes throughout her work.

Previous health rapporteurs have also promoted abortion, but none as aggressively as Mofokeng. Anand Grover of India was the first to explicitly call for the decriminalization of abortion in a 2011 report, and his successor, Dainius Pūras of Lithuania, reiterated this recommendation. Pūras also called for the decriminalization of prostitution, but Mofokeng went much further in trying to normalize it as “real work.” She submitted a brief to the European Court of Human Rights insisting that “sex work” is separate from human trafficking and was quoted in Teen Vogue saying “I am a doctor, an expert in sexual health, but when you think about it, aren’t I a sex worker? And in some ways, aren’t we all?”

Mofokeng is a board member for the Safe Abortion Action Fund and was brought in to brief members of the U.S. Congress on the impact of the pro-life Mexico City Policy which bans funding to foreign-based groups that promote or provide abortion. Last year, she coauthored a strategic litigation guide for “sexual and reproductive health and rights” in collaboration with Georgetown University, intended to use the courts to enshrine abortion and “gender-affirming care” as rights in national laws.

Not all UN special rapporteurs agree with Mofokeng, particularly on the issue of self-identified gender identity. Most notably, the rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem of Jordan, has strongly argued for the importance of biological sex. Alsalem has also called for the abolition of prostitution and pornography, in stark contrast to Mofokeng’s position.

In an interview with the South African Sunday Times, which described Mofokeng as a “sexologist,” she said, “there is a lot of judgment, even in medicine, around the morals and values around porn…my take is that if it is not hurting anyone, then go ahead.”

Unsurprisingly, Mofokeng’s tenure as health rapporteur was celebrated by pro-abortion and LGBTQ+ groups. The organization Women Deliver delivered a statement affirming Mofokeng’s work at the Human Rights Council session where she presented her final report. The statement was co-sponsored by several other like-minded organizations and read by a “proud African trans woman” who concluded by asserting that “access to gender affirming care has been life-saving: it has given me safety and a dignified life. It is a fundamental human right.”

The statement urged the Human Rights Council and other UN human rights rapporteurs to “build progressively on Dr. Mofokeng’s considerable legacy and body of work, and to implement her recommendations in full.”

Mofokeng will finish her term at the end of July. Her replacement will be selected during the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

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