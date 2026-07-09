The Pope to Young Iraqi Christians: Your Mission Is to Be Light in the Darkness

(ZENIT News – OMPress / Ankawa, 07.09.2026).- Yesterday, the «Ankawa Youth Meeting» opened in Ankawa, which is located 8 kilometers north of Erbil (Iraq’s third-largest city). It is a gathering of thousands of young Chaldean-rite Christians who face situations of isolation and persecution in their daily lives. Pope Leo XIV sent them a message: «I am with you; the Church is with you.»

The “Ankawa Youth Meeting” is the largest Christian gathering in Iraq. It began in 2013, though it had to be suspended the following year due to the ISIS occupation of the Nineveh Plains — where Erbil is located –, and the ensuing clashes. Since 2018, it has grown in scale. The event brings together thousands of young people, including those arriving from Baghdad, Basra, Duhok, Kirkuk, and Mosul, and focuses on faith formation and the opportunity to build and experience community. The program includes cultural activities, concerts, and cultural visits, as well as moments of prayer. Regarding seminars, workshops, and lectures, a central theme is usually chosen to tie the entire week together, a theme prepared locally in the preceding months. The theme for 2026 is «mission,» which is also the focus of a video message sent by the Pope, inviting the young people to become light of Christ.

“Dear young friends, it is a pleasure to greet all those participating in the Ankawa Youth Gathering in the Archdiocese of Erbil. You have come from different parts of Iraq to gather in an atmosphere of faith and communion, and I hope this serves as an opportunity for everyone to grow in friendship with Jesus and with one another. Youth is a stage of life marked by the desire to do great things and make a difference in the world. In this regard, I am happy to learn that the theme chosen for your gathering this year is mission. The Church has the vital mission of serving the world by sharing the light of Christ and leading men and women into communion with God. You share in this mission, and I hope you will help shape the Church, and the world, in the years to come. As I have said before, young people are not only the future of the Church but also its present.

It is not always easy to be a light in the world. Indeed, in these times, you are called to radiate this light in a situation often marked by war and instability. The Lord has placed great trust in you by entrusting you with this mission, and I, too, have great confidence in all of you. You must be the Light of Christ amidst a darkness that can sometimes be overwhelming. Do not be afraid! Do not think you are alone in this task. I am with you; the Church is with you. Place your trust in Jesus; listen to Him in prayer and through the guidance of others, and allow Him to lead you.

Light is essential to life in many respects, and I would like to mention three that can guide you in this mission. First, light is necessary for seeing, which reminds us of the gift of faith. Faith in God is not merely a mechanism for coping with life’s difficulties, but rather an acknowledgment of reality and a way of living in the truth, learning to view the world with a heart and gaze fixed on our true homeland, knowing that God is with us even when we cannot see Him. Your way of life must bear witness to your faith, so that others may see in you the truth and meaning they also long for, and thus share in that same light.

The second aspect of light is that it provides warmth, symbolizing love. To be light for the world, we must first share in the light and life of Christ. To participate in the mission, we must first discover a living relationship with God; we must come to know Him. By opening ourselves to God’s transforming love, we receive the grace needed to follow Jesus and embrace the life to which He calls us. That is why it is so important to dedicate time each day to prayer and to draw close to God through the Sacraments, especially Confession and the Eucharist. Anchor your hearts firmly in the solid foundation of God’s love for you; discover the heart of Christ and do not be afraid to build your lives upon it. In doing so, you will not only find the fulfillment you long for, but you will also be able to share the warmth of God’s love and the reconciling power of His grace with those around you.

Finally, light is necessary for growth and new life, and it is a symbol of hope. Rooted in charity, you are especially called to be peacemakers, to unite those around you, and to instill in others the hope of a future marked by lasting peace. You may not be able to control your situation or the challenges you face, but you can always choose to let the peace of Christ reign in your hearts (cf. Colossians 3:15). The virtue of hope teaches us to look toward Heaven. This does not mean forgetting the world, but rather having the confidence to share with it the peace and life that come from Christ, whose light illuminates the New Jerusalem.

Dear young people, never doubt God’s goodness, and do not fear the plan the Lord has for each of you. The prophet Jeremiah also had to face difficult times, and he bears witness that the Lord’s plans are «for your welfare and not for evil, to give you a future full of hope» (Jeremiah 29:11). Entrusting you to the maternal protection and guidance of Mary, Mother of the Church, I pray that during these days of spiritual renewal you discover in her the true example of a life fully surrendered to God’s grace.

And may Almighty God bless you all, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”