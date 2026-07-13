Following Controversy at the Basilica of Guadalupe, the Cardinal of Mexico City Announced Reforms Inspired by Rome and Appointed a New Rector

(ZENIT News / Mexico City, 07.13. 2026).- After months of tension within the Basilica of Guadalupe and weeks of reports regarding financial management and leadership at Mexico’s principal Marian Shrine, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes announced several decisions on Sunday, July 12.

In an open letter, the Archbishop of Mexico City begins with a fundamental premise: «any decision regarding this sacred site must always aim to strengthen its evangelizing mission and the service it offers to the People of God.»

He goes on to announce «the start of a process to update and improve administrative, operational, and pastoral procedures at the Basilica of Guadalupe.» This reform takes «as a reference the updates promoted by Pope Francis for the Papal Basilicas of St. Mary Major in Rome and St. Peter in the Vatican, measures that strengthened the Basilicas’ pastoral mission, clarified institutional responsibilities, and fostered an organizational structure better suited to the needs of pilgrims.»

Cardinal Aguiar Retes believes that «this renewal will help distinguish the pastoral mission from administrative operations, thereby consolidating –in accordance with new civil and ecclesiastical norms — an institution that is increasingly efficient and well-organized.»

Furthermore, the announced reform, modeled on changes implemented at two major Roman Basilicas, aims to «update shared responsibility among the various service areas, bring greater clarity to institutional processes, and ensure that the Basilica’s entire life remains dedicated to its fundamental purpose: proclaiming Jesus Christ, promoting devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe, and leading pilgrims toward deeper communion and participation in the life and mission of the Church.»

The Archbishop of the Mexican capital notes that «since last year, I have ordered various administrative and operational reviews of the Basilica, the details of which were shared with the Mexican Episcopal Conference, the Apostolic Nunciature, and the Holy See. These reviews, standard practice for any institution, have helped identify opportunities to strengthen evangelization efforts, internal organization, and the daily care provided to millions of pilgrims.»

Another important announcement concerns the resignation of the controversial outgoing Rector, Efraín Hernández Díaz. Cardinal Aguiar explicitly states: «The Canon submitted his resignation from the office of Rector of the Basilica of Guadalupe and Episcopal Vicar of Pastoral Zone I, a resignation I have accepted with gratitude for the service he has rendered.» The Cardinal also announced the successor for the vacant position in the same letter: «I have decided to appoint Canon Daniel Víctor Villalobos Ortiz, previously the Episcopal Vicar for the Clergy, as the new Rector. I have entrusted him with leading this new phase of institutional and pastoral renewal, with the collaboration of all the priests, deacons, consecrated persons, and lay faithful who serve at this beloved Shrine.»

Finally, the letter states that «with the aim of coordinating preparations for the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Guadalupan Event, I have decided to establish an Archdiocesan Commission composed of representatives from the Vicariate for the Clergy, the Vicariate for the Laity in the World, the Vicariate for Consecrated Life, the Pastoral Vicariate, and the Communications Office of the Primatial Archdiocese of Mexico.»