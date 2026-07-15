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Gender Ideology

Photo: ADF Media

Male athletes dismiss lawsuit against NH women’s sports law, Trump executive orders protecting female athletes

Two male students are suing the state of New Hampshire over its law that protects women’s sports. The ACLU has added two executive orders protecting girls and children from gender ideology, signed by President Donald Trump, to the lawsuit, making it the first legal challenge against the executive orders.

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julio 15, 2026 17:59Gender Ideology
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(ZENIT News / Concord, N.H., 07.15.2026).- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that issued a sweeping victory for female athletes, male athletes challenging New Hampshire’s women’s sports law and two executive orders issued by the Trump administration that protect female athletes have dismissed their lawsuit. That means the sports law and executive orders remain in effect.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire ruled last year in Tirrell v. Edelblut that female athletes represented by Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys were permitted to intervene in the case to defend the state’s women’s sports law and the administration’s executive orders.

“Women and girls deserve privacy, safety, and equal opportunities. That can’t happen when males are competing in women’s sports, taking spots on women’s athletic teams, and winning women’s championships,” said ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of Litigation Strategy Jonathan Scruggs. “President Trump’s executive orders and New Hampshire’s law recognize common sense and track Title IX, the federal law that ensures equal opportunities for women in athletics. We are grateful this case is coming to an end and that New Hampshire is free to protect its female athletes.”

In 2024, New Hampshire passed a law preserving women’s sports. Two male students, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, challenged the law, and the lower court temporarily blocked enforcement of the law as the case proceeded. The male students then expanded their lawsuit and challenged two executive orders—called “Defending Women from Gender Ideology and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” and “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”—signed by President Donald Trump.

The court allowed Female Athletes United, which has members in New Hampshire and across the country who have lost to male athletes and is represented by ADF attorneys, to join the lawsuit to defend the executive orders and the state law in order to protect women’s sports.

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julio 15, 2026 17:59Gender Ideology
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