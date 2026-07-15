Federal court allows Michigan pro-life orgs to hire, insure employees according to beliefs

(ZENIT News / Grand Rapids, Mich., 07.15.2026).- A federal district court issued an opinion Friday, Jul 10, 2026, that blocks a Michigan law that forces pro-life organizations to recruit and hire people who oppose their fundamental mission, as well as carry insurance benefits that include coverage for abortion. The court also denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit from the state. Alliance Defending Freedom represents two pro-life organizations in their legal challenge to the state law, which are now safe to operate according to their beliefs as the case proceeds.

Michigan amended its employment law to re-define “sex” discrimination to include “the termination of a pregnancy.” With the injunction, Right to Life of Michigan and Pregnancy Resource Center can recruit and hire employees who share these organizations’ pro-life views and who agree to refrain from engaging in conduct contrary to those views without the threat of severe penalties. These organizations will also not have to risk enforcement actions by Michigan for declining to offer abortion coverage in their insurance plans. This allows the organizations to continue to advocate for their pro-life views and to serve women and families in need consistent with their beliefs.

“The government can’t force pro-life organizations to sabotage their own beliefs by requiring them to employ staff who endorse abortion—a decision that harms women and ends innocent lives,” said ADF Senior Counsel Bryan Neihart, who argued before the court on behalf of the pro-life groups. “The First Amendment protects the right of these organizations to hire employees who can carry out and share the message of hope and joy associated with the gift of life. For these pro-life groups, the messenger matters. The court made the right decision by protecting their constitutional freedom to hire employees who share their views in word and deed so that they can express messages consistent with their beliefs.”

In its injunction ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan noted that the two pro-life organizations are likely to succeed in their challenge to the laws, but asked Michigan’s Supreme Court to determine how the law applies to the organizations. Once that court decides, the case will move forward again in federal court.

Right to Life of Michigan offers life-affirming education and advocates for pro-life policies across the state. Pregnancy Resource Center provides women with medical care, resources, and support structures to help them through their pregnancies. Both hire like-minded individuals who share their convictions about the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death. They depend on their employees to promote their pro-life views to the public and to encourage other staff.

ADF attorneys note that both organizations have refrained from including their pro-life mission statements in job postings and have even received some applications from people who identified themselves as “pro-abortion.”

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