German Episcopate issues guidelines for blessing same-sex couples (among others)

(ZENIT News / Berlin, 04.28.2025).- In a move stirring deep debate within the Catholic world, the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), in collaboration with the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), has published a new set of pastoral guidelines allowing the blessing of same-sex couples, divorced and remarried individuals, and other unions outside the bounds of traditional Church teaching. Announced on April 23 during a joint conference, the guidelines are presented as part of an evolving pastoral approach inspired by the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The document, while not legally binding, marks a significant symbolic shift. It offers what the bishops describe as «practical advice» for clergy and lay ministers entrusted with the task of blessing couples who, for various reasons, cannot or do not wish to enter sacramental marriage. According to the guidelines, these blessings should be marked by flexibility and sensitivity, deliberately distancing themselves from traditional liturgical forms. No standardized rituals or prayers have been mandated, encouraging spontaneity that reflects the unique stories and faith of the couples involved.

Among the most notable features is the permission granted to laypeople with episcopal authorization to perform these blessings. This move underscores an openness that aligns with the German «Synodal Way»—a controversial reform movement long seeking more radical changes in Church practice and governance.

The guidelines emphasize that the blessings are meant to affirm the love and faith of those seeking them, with a strong focus on personal dignity rather than conformity to canonical structures. They suggest that Scripture readings, hymns, and expressions of gratitude to God may be included, but deliberately avoid prescribing a rigid framework.

Pastors are advised to exercise personal conscience in deciding whether to participate. Those who feel they cannot, in good conscience, offer blessings are encouraged to refer couples to diocesan representatives in marriage, family, or queer ministry.

The new approach draws heavily on the Vatican’s 2023 document «Fiducia Supplicans», issued under Pope Francis, which controversially opened the door to non-liturgical blessings of irregular unions under certain conditions. Citing «Fiducia Supplicans» extensively, the German bishops frame their guidelines as a natural extension of the Pope’s call to “coherently integrate doctrinal and pastoral aspects” when ministering to marginalized faithful.

Criticism has been swift and international. Despite the backlash, the German bishops appear resolute. They regard «Fiducia Supplicans» as a powerful endorsement of their pastoral vision—a vision that seeks to bridge deep divisions between Church doctrine and the lived realities of many Catholics today.

The German Church, long seen as a laboratory for progressive reforms, now finds itself again at the heart of a global debate about the future of Catholic pastoral care and fidelity to tradition.

