USA: year of the next National Eucharistic Congress announced

(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.16.2025).- The Catholic Church in the United States is already looking ahead to its next major Eucharistic gathering. The 11th National Eucharistic Congress will take place in 2029, marking another milestone in the ongoing revival of Eucharistic devotion across the country.

The confirmation, announced by Catholic News Agency (CNA) on February 7, came from Jason Shanks, CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc. In an email statement, Shanks expressed excitement about building on the momentum of the 2024 gathering, which was the first such event in the U.S. since World War II.

While the exact location for the 2029 Congress remains undisclosed, organizers have assured that more details will be shared in the coming months. The event was initially expected to take place in 2033, aligning with the “Year of Redemption,” which commemorates 2,000 years since the crucifixion of Jesus. However, the decision to move it forward suggests a continued commitment to fostering Eucharistic renewal at a national scale.

A Legacy of Eucharistic Revival

The 2024 National Eucharistic Congress, held in Indianapolis, set a powerful precedent. Tens of thousands of Catholics gathered for large-scale Eucharistic adoration at Lucas Oil Stadium, alongside talks, workshops, and a historic 60,000-person Eucharistic procession through downtown Indianapolis. The event was a defining moment of the broader «National Eucharistic Revival», a multi-year initiative led by the U.S. bishops to reignite faith in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

Shanks acknowledged the spiritual impact of the previous Congress, emphasizing the importance of prayer in its success. “The countless individuals who prayed and interceded for the event were key to its fruitfulness,” he said, inviting Catholics to continue praying for the next gathering and for the Church’s ongoing mission.

What to Expect in 2029

Though the specifics of the 2029 Congress are yet to be revealed, the announcement reflects a strong commitment to keeping Eucharistic devotion at the heart of Catholic life in the U.S. The event is expected to bring together clergy, religious, and laypeople from across the nation for days of worship, formation, and communal prayer.

The decision to hold the Congress earlier than 2033 could indicate a growing enthusiasm among American Catholics for large-scale spiritual gatherings. It also suggests that Church leaders see the Eucharistic movement as more than a temporary initiative—rather, as a long-term mission to deepen faith and unity in an increasingly secular society.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.