Lightning Strike Destroys the Home of the Legionaries of Christ in Cumming, Georgia

Kerrie Rivard

(ZENIT News / Atlanta, 02.16.2025).- The home of the Legionaries of Christ’s community on Woodsong Road in Cumming, Georgia, sustained a direct hit by a lightning strike during severe storms this morning at about 4:45am. The house was quickly engulfed in flames and burned down completely. Most of the community’s 12 priests and RC Mission Corps missionaries were away working apostolically in different locations and not home when the fire broke out. The four priests who were home escaped safely and were quickly aided by nearby neighbors.

Fr. Scott Reilly, LC, Associate Pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, was one of the priests at home at the time of the fire. He shared that when another priest saw a glow in the ceiling after the lightning strike, they realized the house was on fire, called 911, and got everyone out. The Forsyth County Fire Department arrived on the scene quickly, but despite their dedicated efforts, the fire grew out of control, and the firefighters were forced to exit the house. Fr. Scott and the other three priests present were quickly aided by nearby neighbors, he explained with gratitude. “Our neighbors are amazing. They came to our aid right away. We went over to the neighbors right in front of us, who gave us coffee and whatever we needed. They had breakfast for us and were all so kind.”

The Woodsong Road Legionary community—and all the Legionaries of Christ—are deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of concern, support, and prayers they have quickly begun to receive from people across the Atlanta area as they grapple with this situation.

Although the home was insured, the community is facing many upfront and long-term expenses that will not be covered as they recover from this situation and make plans to rebuild—all while continuing to serve in ministry at Pinecrest Academy, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, and across the Atlanta area. You can learn more about the ministry of the Legionaries of Christ in the Atlanta area here. A GoFundMe has been organized to help with the needs and expenses they are facing, including the massive demolition and clean-up effort required, the insurance deductible, temporary housing, rebuilding costs that may not be covered, and the replacement of household goods and personal belongings for the nine priests and three RC Mission Corps Missionaries who live in the community. To make a tax-deductible donation, please use their GoFundMe account.

With information from the institutional website of Regnum Christi and the Legionaries of Christ.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.