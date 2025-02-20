Prefect of Dicastery for Doctrine of the Faith criticizes gender ideology in speech to German theologians

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.20.2025).- Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently addressed theologians at the Catholic School of Theology in Cologne (KHKT), warning against what he described as the «pretension of omnipotence» within gender ideology. Speaking via video conference on February 17, the Argentine cardinal argued that radical changes to gender and bodily identity, based solely on individual desire, present a challenge to the Christian understanding of human dignity.

His remarks formed part of a broader theological conference that examined the foundations of Catholic teaching on human dignity. Fernández expressed concern that the use of medical and technological means to alter one’s identity goes beyond cosmetic procedures and into the realm of constructing an artificial reality. While acknowledging that some individuals experience profound distress regarding their identity, he urged caution in responding to such cases, emphasizing that extreme measures should not be viewed as simple solutions.

He pointed to the Church’s theological anthropology as a unique and unparalleled framework for understanding human nature. Referring to «Dignitas Infinita», a recent Vatican document on human dignity, Fernández invoked the words of Pope John Paul II, who in 1980 reminded the faithful that God’s love bestows immeasurable worth upon every human being. The cardinal stressed that those who suffer from physical or spiritual difficulties are especially embraced by Christ’s love.

The event, titled «The Catholic Foundation of Human Dignity,» was intended to connect Catholic theology with other academic disciplines and worldviews. Christoph Ohly, rector of KHKT, highlighted that questions of dignity and human rights are not exclusive to Christianity but resonate with all of humanity. Over the course of several days, theologians and scholars explored how dignity is defined, its connection to human rights, and the evolving debates surrounding its application in modern society.

Fernández’s intervention reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to a vision of human nature rooted in theological tradition rather than shifting cultural trends. His remarks add to an ongoing Vatican discourse that seeks to defend the integrity of the human person while engaging with the complexities of modern thought.

