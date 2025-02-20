Questions about liturgy: Procession at the End of Mass

Edward NcNamara, LC

(ZENIT News / Rome 02.20.2025).- Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology and director of the Sacerdos Institute at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: Can the altar servers carry out the procession cross and the candles at the end of the Mass? Also, since the lectors, acolytes and other ministers join in the entrance procession, do they have to participate in the procession at the end of Mass? — S.T., Mumbai, India

A: This point is dealt with, in general terms, in No. 193 of the General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM).

“193. After the celebration of Mass, the acolyte and other ministers return together with the Deacon and the Priest in procession to the sacristy, in the same manner and in the same order in which they entered.”

However, this general principle does not go into all possible details, and it is generally understood that not all those who take part in the entrance procession necessarily take part in the exit procession.

It is now quite common for readers and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to take part in the entrance procession but not necessarily in the exit procession; for example, when extraordinary ministers are deputed to take Communion to the sick immediately after Mass.

Practice varies widely, but only in one case was it foreseen that the ministers could optionally process out with the priest. Normally they would leave in silence following the Prayer after Communion.

Another case is that of the thurifer and boat bearer. GIRM No. 276 lists the moments when incense is used and does not include the exit procession. Thus, the thurible and boat are not used for the exit procession.

The usual process in most solemn Masses is that, at the conclusion of the Eucharistic Prayer, the thurifer and the torchbearers go to a suitable place outside of the sanctuary. The torches are extinguished and the thurible put away. In some cases, a sacristan removes the coals from the thurible so as to avoid them burning out in the thurible itself, which can make it difficult to clean. Having left the torches and thurible, the acolytes return to their places.

This means that at the end of Mass, although they form part of the exit procession, they take up a different position and no longer lead the procession.

This point is admirably described by Bishop Peter J. Elliott in his manual «Ceremonies of the Modern Roman Rite.» In No. 412 he states:

«After the blessing, the deacon (or the deacon of the Word) dismisses the assembly. Facing the people, he sings the dismissal with his hands joined, using one of the options provided. After the assembly has responded, the celebrant and deacon(s) go to the altar. They kiss it and go to the pavement in front of the altar, where the final procession lines up. The M.C. or a server may bring the Book of the Gospels to the deacon (or the deacon of the Word), so that he can carry it in the procession. At a signal from the M.C., those who are not carrying anything bow profoundly to the altar or genuflect if the tabernacle is in the sanctuary. The procession leaves in the same order as it entered, except that the thurifer (and boat bearer) without the thurible (and boat) follows the cross bearer and candle bearers. During the procession, a final hymn may be sung or music may be played, according to the occasion or local custom.»

The author offers further clarifications in a footnote: «The approved authors were divided as to whether a thurifer who is not carrying the thurible should lead the procession. On this minor point it seems logical that, having ceased to function, the thurifer should join the other servers behind the cross.»

There is a slight inaccuracy in the above text insofar as the Book of the Gospels is not carried in the exit procession at the end of the Mass (see Introduction to the Book of the Gospels, No. 22). Therefore, if the deacon of the word has carried the Book of the Gospels in the entrance procession, he would now take his usual place alongside the presiding celebrant.

In conclusion, the cross and candle bearers would usually lead the exit procession at the end of Mass. The ministers would generally follow the same order as in the entrance procession but with some exceptions.

* * *

Readers may send questions to zenit.liturgy@gmail.com. Please put the word «Liturgy» in the subject field. The text should include your initials, your city and your state, province or country. Father McNamara can only answer a small selection of the great number of questions that arrive.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.