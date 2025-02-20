U.S. Vice President asks for prayers for Pope Francis: this is what is known about the Pope’s health as of Feb. 20

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.20.2025).- As Pope Francis battles a serious bout of pneumonia, U.S. Vice President JD Vance took to social media to express his concern and call for prayers. “Let us all pray for Pope Francis, who appears to be facing serious health issues,” Vance wrote on X on February 18, shortly after the Vatican confirmed the pontiff had been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

The Pope, who was hospitalized on February 14, has been under close medical supervision at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic. In the days following the diagnosis, the Vatican sought to downplay concerns, issuing carefully worded updates about his condition. A brief medical bulletin on February 20 stated that Francis was experiencing “slight improvement,” that his fever had subsided, and that his vital signs remained stable. It also noted that the Pope had received the Eucharist in the morning before resuming some of his work.

However, unofficial reports paint a more detailed picture. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, Vatican sources have indicated that while Francis remains weak, he has been able to sit up in a chair during the day rather than staying bedridden. His heart, a crucial concern given his age and medical history, is reportedly functioning well, and despite the pneumonia affecting “one and a half lungs,” he has not required supplemental oxygen. Yet, as a precaution, all non-essential visits have been canceled, with only his closest aides allowed to see him.

Let’s all say a prayer for Pope Francis, who appears to have some serious health issues. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 18, 2025

The Pope’s respiratory issues have long been a concern. Having lost part of one lung to an infection in his early twenties, Francis has always been vulnerable to respiratory illnesses, particularly in winter. His recent pneumonia diagnosis is precisely the kind of complication his doctors had been trying to prevent. At 88, each health setback raises questions about his long-term ability to fulfill the physically demanding role of leading the Catholic Church.

This latest hospitalization follows a series of health struggles in recent years. The Pope has dealt with recurring respiratory infections, severe knee pain that has left him relying on a wheelchair, and intestinal surgery for a narrowing of his colon. Despite these challenges, he has consistently maintained a full schedule, often refusing to slow down.

Vance’s public message of support comes just weeks after an indirect exchange between him and Pope Francis over the concept of «Ordo Amoris»—the “order of love.” The vice president had previously commented on this theological idea in the context of U.S. immigration policy, prompting Francis to address the topic in an official letter to the U.S. bishops. While the letter did not mention Vance by name, its message was seen as a response to the broader political discourse surrounding migration and the priorities of Christian charity.

Given this recent exchange, Vance’s call for prayers stands out. Whether it signals a moment of genuine personal concern or a diplomatic gesture, it underscores the global significance of the Pope’s health. Leaders and faithful alike recognize that the well-being of the Roman Pontiff carries weight far beyond the Vatican walls.

