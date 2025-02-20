Polish Priests Triumph at European Indoor Football Championship in Hungary

(ZENIT News / Kisvárda, 02.20.2025).- As nearly 200 Catholic priests from across Europe gathered in Kisvárda for the 17th edition of the European Priests’ Futsal Championship. This annual tournament, held from February 10 to 14, combined sportsmanship with spiritual reflection, bringing together clergy from 14 countries for a week of competition, camaraderie, and faith.

Poland emerged victorious in the tournament, securing first place in a decisive final against Slovakia, who finished as runners-up. Croatia claimed third place, continuing its strong tradition in the competition. The event, one of the largest sporting gatherings in the Christian world, is not merely about goals and trophies but serves as a platform for priests to strengthen their bonds, exchange pastoral experiences, and engage in discussions on faith and vocation.

More Than a Tournament

The European Priests’ Futsal Championship was first launched in Austria in 2003, envisioned as an opportunity for priests from different nations to come together in a spirit of fraternity. Over the years, it has grown into a well-established annual event, hosted by a different country each time. Last year’s edition took place in Poland, while Romania welcomed the teams in 2023 following a pandemic-related pause.

This year’s championship was entrusted to Hungary’s Greek Catholic community, under the guidance of Auxiliary Bishop László Kiss-Rigó, himself a former goalkeeper for the Hungarian national team. The tournament was inaugurated on February 10 in the presence of Archbishop Michael Wallace Banach, the Apostolic Nuncio to Hungary, while the elimination rounds and final took place on February 13 at Kisvárda’s sports complex.

Participating teams hailed from a diverse range of nations, including Albania, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, and Slovakia. The games were played in an atmosphere of both friendly competition and spiritual unity, with players embracing their dual identities as priests and athletes.

“We are priests first, then footballers,” remarked Father Žinić of Croatia. “That is why, in our gatherings, the priestly atmosphere is always evident—we represent something greater than just a game.”

A Spiritual and Cultural Experience

Beyond the tournament itself, the event featured daily Masses, prayer sessions, and cultural activities, making it a truly holistic experience for all involved. On February 12, participants made a pilgrimage to the Marian shrine of Máriapócs, home to the famous Weeping Madonna icon, where Bishop Ábel Szocska led a special liturgy. They also visited the world’s first Greek Catholic Museum and the historic St. Nicholas Cathedral in Nyíregyháza.

Archbishop Banach, speaking at the opening Mass, emphasized that the event was not solely about sports but about the deeper connections formed among priests from different countries. “This is a moment for you to meet, to understand each other’s challenges, joys, and experiences,” he said, “so that you may leave not only with medals but with strengthened faith and friendships.”

For many, the tournament provided a welcome break from the pressures of ministry, offering moments of joy and relaxation in a time when the Church in Europe faces mounting challenges, including a decline in vocations and various crises.

“This event reminds us that we are not alone,” said Father Michael Semmelmayer from Austria. “It’s an opportunity to share, to encourage one another, and to reaffirm our sense of belonging to a Church that transcends borders.”

Evangelization Through Sport

The championship drew enthusiastic, with over 1,500 spectators attending Hungary’s semi-final match on February 13. Thousands more followed the action through live streams and social media. The tournament’s reach even caught the attention of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who sent a message to the players emphasizing the power of football as a tool for evangelization.

“I once asked a missionary how best to bring children to Christ,” Orbán wrote in his letter, read at the awards ceremony. “He told me: ‘Throw a ball among them, play a few games, and soon you’ll be able to talk to them about God.’ Football, like the Gospel, is universal—it brings people together.”

Father Daniel Kocsis, a Hungarian Greek Catholic priest and former professional footballer, echoed this sentiment. “A priest on the field catches people’s attention,” he said. “Every time we step out of the church and onto the pitch, we show that we are part of the community, living and sharing in its joys.”

Reflecting on the event, Bishop Kocsis expressed his hope that the tournament’s impact would extend beyond the week of competition. “What happened here in Kisvárda is something truly special,” he said. “I pray that the seeds sown during these days will bear lasting fruit, strengthening faith and unity among all who took part.”

