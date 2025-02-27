Survey Reveals Majority of Parents Reject Woke Teachings in Schools

(ZENIT News / Washington, D.C., 27.02.2025).- At the beginning of January, the Parents Defending Education organization or parents in defense of education free from indoctrination in the United States, published a survey, carried out at the national level, on the main points of education, opposing transgender school policies.

CRC Research polled 1,000 parents with minor children of different political and religious ideologies, on relevant issues of education and on the role of the administration in promoting woke policies, which proposes greater awareness about social inequality, gender position and sexual orientation.

Regarding the so-called equity score, which asks not to exclude the score of 0 on some tests, knowing that African-American students frequently obtain low grades, African-American parents rejected discrimination against their children and prefer that their score be precise: from 0 to 10.

Regarding the critical theory that race should be taken into account when applying disciplinary measures to students, 82% of those surveyed showed rejection: 85% of white parents, 77% of black parents, 69% of Asian parents and 79% of Hispanic parents do not agree that school administrators should focus on a student’s race when imposing a greater or lesser sanction for an infraction.

Noteworthy is that 90% of parents request schools to concentrate on basic subjects, such as mathematics, reading, writing, science and social studies and not on woke ideology. Just over half of parents want the influence of the U.S. Department of Education reduced in the education of their children.

The survey asked if teachers, trainers and school staff should conceal from parents information on so-called gender identity that the students express: 75% pf parents were opposed to this policy established by the Administration.

Erika Sanzi, in charge of the diffusion of Parents Defending Education, said: “This survey shows an overwhelming opposition to school staff concealing from parents information on the gender identity of their children in the school. This is important because the policies propagated by activists enable – and often demand –, deliberate deception of parents by school personnel if that is what the minor wants. It’s refreshing to see confirmation that people think this pervasive trend of facilitating gender transitions behind parents’ back is crazy and needs to stop.”

In regard to the participation of biological men, who identify themselves as women, in women’s teams and competitions, 86% of Republican parents, 80% of politically Independent parents and 60% of Democrat parents expressed their opposition. And a total average of 77% of the parents surveyed were opposed to biological males identified as women being able to use female bathrooms and changing rooms. And vice versa: that biological women could use masculine ones.

Nicole Neily, President of Parents Defending Education, said that the data “highlights that parents are dissatisfied with elements of the modern American education system and that there is broad consensus that it is time for schools to get back to basics.»