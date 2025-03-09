The Pope’s Health on Sunday, March 9: ”Slight Gradual Improvement” and Second Visit of the Cardinal Secretary of State

(ZENIT News / Rome, 09.03.2025).- On the 23rd day of his hospitalization, the Holy Father continued with his therapies, including respiratory and motor therapy, according to official information of the Holy See Press Office.

On Sunday morning the Holy See notified that the Pontiff “also continued with non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high flow nasal canula oxygenation during the day.” The Pope was visited for the second time since he has been in hospital by the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, and by the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, Monsignor Edgar Peña Parra. According to official information, both ecclesiastics “brought him up to date on some situations of the Church and of the world.”

Given the stability of the Pope’s clinical condition, the Holy See Press Office did not issue a medical bulletin on Sunday afternoon, March 9.

A second note of the Press Office, published on Sunday afternoon, reported that “Joining spiritually with the participants, the Pope followed on video from the Gemelli [Hospital] the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia,” which began on Sunday afternoon “in Paul VI Hall and are directed by the preacher of the Papal Household, Minor Capuchin Friar Father Roberto Pasolini.”

The Press Office also reported that the “Pope continued with his respiratory, motor and physiotherapy, and with the “diet prescribed by the Doctors, which includes solid foods.” Adding that “The situation seems stable, with slight gradual improvement,” as stated in the medical bulletin of Saturday night, March 8. However, the “picture continues to be complex, leading the Doctors to maintain with prudence the reserved prognosis.”

The note pointed out that on Sunday night, “after the use of high flow nasal canula oxygenation during the day, the Pope will again have non-invasive mechanical ventilation [at night], as planned.” And the note ends: “It is hoped that tomorrow afternoon a medical bulletin will be issued that, given the stability of the clinical condition, was not published today.”

The place and time of the Rosary for the Pope has changed, due to the Spiritual Exercises. Beginning Monday, March 10, on the occasion of the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia, the evening recitation of the Holy Rosary for the health of the Holy Father will be held earlier, at the end of Vespers and of the Meditation, at 5:00 pm, in the Paul VI Hall.

In keeping with tradition, this time of recollection and prayer will be a moment of silence and discernment for the Holy Father’s collaborators, who will be untied in a spirit of reflection and listening to the Word of God, and praying for the Pope’s health.

The faithful that wish to participate in this additional time of prayer will be able to follow it live on the screens in Saint Peter’s Square or through the Vatican media. On Friday, March 14, at the end of the Spiritual Exercises, community prayer will be renewed, which will continue to be a sign of faith and ecclesial communion.