Pope’s health as of Friday, March 14: doctors rate Francis’ stability as positive

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.14.2025).- Although on Friday, March 14, the Holy See Press Office did not publish a medical bulletin, this is not a negative sign: it simply indicates that the Pope’s health condition remains stable. Therefore, there are no updates regarding his clinical status in recent days. However, according to the Vatican Press Office, “This is a positive element.” They stated, “The Pope’s recovery is slow, and time is needed for improvements to consolidate.”

On Friday, March 14, accredited journalists were informed that “In the morning, there will no longer be updates on how the Pope spent the night, nor will there be the usual morning briefing.” They confirmed that “The afternoon briefing will continue, but it will no longer be accompanied by bulletins.”

A bulletin is expected to be published on the afternoon of Saturday, March 15. Finally, the Holy See Press Office confirmed a phone call between Cardinal Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, and Ukrainian President Zelensky. The call took place in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S. intervention in a possible mediation toward the end of the conflict.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.