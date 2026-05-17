The Ascension of the Lord and Us: An Explanation by Pope Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.17.2026).- On Sunday, May 17, the liturgical solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, Pope Leo XIV devoted his address preceding the Regina Coeli Marian prayer to reflecting on this event in the life of Jesus Christ. At noon, the Holy Father appeared at the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square and greeted the thousands of pilgrims gathered in the square. Below is the text of the address translated into English:

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Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

In many countries throughout the world, the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord is celebrated today.

The image of Jesus –– lifted up from the earth and ascending toward heaven, as the Bible states (cf. Acts 1:1-11) –– may cause us to think about this Mystery as a distant event from long ago. Yet this is not so, for we are united to Jesus as the members of one body united to the head. By ascending into heaven, then, he draws us with him toward full communion with the Father. In this regard, Saint Augustine said, “the head’s advance is the hope of the members” (Sermon 265, 1.2).

Indeed, Christ’s entire life is a movement of ascent. Through his humanity, he embraces and involves the whole world, elevating and redeeming human beings from their sinful condition. He thus brings light, forgiveness and hope where previously there was darkness, injustice and desperation, in order that men and women may attain the definitive Easter victory, in which the Son of God, by dying “has destroyed our death, and by rising, restored our life” (Preface I of Easter).

The Ascension, therefore, does not speak to us of a distant promise, but of a living bond, which draws us also toward heavenly glory, already elevating and expanding our horizon in this life and directing our way of thinking, feeling and acting more closely to the measure of God’s heart.

Moreover, in this path of ascent, we recognize the way (cf. Jn 14:1-6). Indeed, we find it in Jesus –– in the gift of his life, his example and his teachings. We also see it marked out for us by the Blessed Virgin Mary and the saints: those whom the Church offers as universal role models. Pope Francis also liked to speak of the saints “next door” (cf. Apostolic Exhortation Guadete et Exsultate, 7), with whom we live in our daily lives: fathers, mothers, grandparents, people of every age and condition, who, with joy and commitment, make the effort to live sincerely according to the Gospel.

With them, with their support and thanks to their prayer, we too can learn to ascend day by day toward heaven. As Saint Paul says, we must focus on whatever is true, just and loveable (cf. Phil 4:8), and put into practice, with God’s help, all that we have “heard and seen” (v. 9). In this way, the divine life, which we received in Baptism and which constantly draws us to the heights, toward the Father, can grow in and around us and spread the precious fruits of communion and peace in the world.

May Mary, the Queen of Heaven, who illuminates and guides us in every moment, support us on our path.

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