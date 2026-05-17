Pope Leo XIV establishes a Vatican commission on AI, placing the Holy See at the global forefront in this field

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.17.2026).- The Vatican has taken another decisive step into one of the defining debates of the twenty-first century. In a move that confirms Pope Leo XIV’s growing attention to artificial intelligence, the Holy See announced the creation of a new interdicasterial commission dedicated specifically to the opportunities, risks and ethical implications posed by AI technologies.

The initiative, formally approved through a rescript published on May 16, reflects the Pope’s conviction that artificial intelligence is not merely a technical matter for engineers or governments, but a profound anthropological challenge capable of reshaping labor, communication, culture, politics and even humanity’s understanding of itself.

The new body was established at the request of Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, after an audience with Pope Leo XIV on May 3. According to the Vatican document, the commission responds to three urgent realities: the extraordinary growth of AI in recent decades, the recent acceleration of its global use, and concern about its effects on both the individual person and society as a whole.

Since his election, the Pope has repeatedly compared the current technological upheaval to the Industrial Revolution, suggesting that humanity is entering a transformation capable of redefining social structures just as radically as mechanization did in the nineteenth century.

Unlike many political or technological discussions focused primarily on competitiveness, innovation or economic productivity, the Vatican’s perspective places the human person at the center. The rescript explicitly states that the Church’s concern is rooted in “the dignity of every human being,” especially regarding integral human development — a concept deeply embedded in Catholic social teaching, which understands human flourishing as encompassing spiritual, moral, relational and material dimensions.

The commission brings together representatives from several major Vatican institutions: the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Dicastery for Culture and Education, and the Dicastery for Communication. It also includes members from the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

This composition is significant. Artificial intelligence is being treated not simply as a communications issue or a technological trend, but as a phenomenon with doctrinal, ethical, educational and social consequences. The Vatican clearly intends to avoid fragmented responses by creating a structure capable of coordinating reflection across multiple fields simultaneously.

For the first year — renewable if necessary — coordination will remain under the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. Afterward, Pope Leo XIV may entrust leadership to another participating institution for a further one-year period. Each participating body will appoint its own representative, while any future changes to the commission’s composition will require papal approval.

The coordinating institution will oversee collaboration and information-sharing among members, including projects related to AI and even policies governing the technology’s use inside the Vatican itself. The emphasis on “dialogue, communion and participation” reveals an effort to ensure that the Holy See’s approach remains both interdisciplinary and pastoral.

The Vatican is not entering this debate from scratch. In January 2025, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Culture and Education jointly published Antiqua et Nova, an important reflection on the relationship between artificial intelligence and human intelligence. That document warned against reducing the human person to data patterns or computational processes and insisted that no machine, however sophisticated, can replicate moral conscience, freedom or authentic human relationality.

The new commission appears designed to transform those principles into a more permanent institutional framework.

Some Vatican observers have compared the initiative to the Vatican Covid-19 Commission established by Pope Francis during the pandemic in 2020. That earlier structure also emerged under the umbrella of Integral Human Development and sought to address not only a medical emergency, but the wider social and moral consequences affecting work, poverty, isolation and global inequality.

The AI commission reflects a similar logic: technological revolutions cannot be evaluated solely through efficiency metrics or market success. They must also be judged according to their effects on human dignity, family life, education, labor and social cohesion.

That concern has become increasingly visible in Pope Leo XIV’s public interventions. In his recent message for the World Day of Social Communications, the Pope warned that digital systems can influence not only information flows, but also the emotional and psychological dimensions of human life. Such language suggests that the Vatican sees AI not merely as a tool, but as a force capable of shaping habits, desires, perceptions and even spiritual sensibilities.

This explains why the Holy See is paying close attention to questions that extend far beyond robotics or automation: algorithmic manipulation, deepfakes, surveillance, educational dependency on machines, social isolation, and the growing temptation to replace human judgment with automated systems.

The Catholic Church’s involvement in these debates may surprise observers unfamiliar with its intellectual tradition. Yet historically, the Church has repeatedly intervened during moments of major technological and economic transition. Pope Leo XIII addressed industrial capitalism and workers’ rights in Rerum Novarum in 1891. Successive pontiffs later confronted totalitarian propaganda, nuclear weapons, biotechnology and globalization.

Now Leo XIV appears determined to ensure that artificial intelligence receives similar moral scrutiny before its effects become irreversible.

The challenge facing the Vatican is delicate. The Church does not reject technological progress; indeed, many Catholic institutions actively contribute to scientific research, medicine and education worldwide. But the Holy See consistently argues that innovation detached from ethics can easily become destructive, especially when economic or political interests overshadow concern for the vulnerable.

That is why Vatican officials increasingly insist that AI governance must include ethical safeguards capable of protecting human freedom, privacy, work and authentic interpersonal relationships. Questions about automation are not only economic. They are also spiritual and civilizational: What becomes of a society in which human beings increasingly delegate judgment, memory and communication to machines?

For Pope Leo XIV, the answer cannot be reduced to technical regulation alone. The debate ultimately concerns what it means to remain human in an age increasingly shaped by algorithms.

The creation of this new Vatican commission signals that the Holy See intends to remain an active participant in that global conversation — not as a technological power, but as one of the world’s oldest moral voices confronting one of humanity’s newest frontiers.

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