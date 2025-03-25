Salesians elect as new Superior General a Maltese who did not participate in elective General Chapter

(ZENIT News / Turin, 03.25.2025).- The Salesian Congregation has chosen its new leader, and for the first time in history, the decision fell on someone who was not present at the General Chapter. In a moment filled with emotion, Maltese priest Fabio Attard was informed via phone call that he had been elected as the XI Successor of Don Bosco, the founder of the Salesians. His voice, trembling with gratitude and tears, echoed through the assembly hall as he accepted the role, acknowledging both the trust of his fellow Salesians and the divine guidance he believes led him to this moment.

Attard’s election took place during the 29th General Chapter (CG29) of the Salesians, currently being held in Turin, Italy. The Chapter, which brings together 227 representatives from 135 countries where the Salesians operate, has been underway since February 16 and will conclude in Rome on April 12.

As per Salesian tradition, the Rector Major is not just the leader of the congregation but also its spiritual father, responsible for guiding and unifying the global Salesian Family for the next six years.

A Life of Dedication to Youth and Formation

Fabio Attard’s journey within the Salesian Congregation has been marked by an unwavering commitment to pastoral work and education. Born in Gozo, Malta, in 1959, he embraced the Salesian vocation in Dublin in 1980. His theological studies took him to Rome, where he was ordained a priest in 1987.

Throughout his career, he has taken on various leadership roles, including serving as the director of multiple Salesian institutions in Malta. Notably, he founded the Institute for Pastoral Formation in the Maltese Archdiocese in 2005. His expertise in moral theology, gained from the *Alfonsianum* in Rome, has been a cornerstone of his pastoral work.

Attard’s influence extended beyond his home country. In 2008, he became the Salesian General Councillor for Youth Ministry, a position he held for 12 years. More recently, he spearheaded a major project focused on ongoing formation for both Salesians and laypeople in Europe, reinforcing his reputation as an advocate for lifelong learning within the Church.

His contributions have also been recognized by Pope Francis, who appointed him as a consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life in 2018.

The Road Ahead

As the new Rector Major, Attard steps into a role that carries immense responsibility, particularly in an era when religious institutions face both challenges and opportunities in engaging young people. His deep understanding of youth ministry, his international experience, and his pastoral vision position him well to lead the congregation into the future.

In the coming days, he will travel to Turin to officially assume his role and meet with members of the General Chapter. Alongside his election, the Chapter will also select the General Council members, including the Rector Major’s Vicar, sector councillors for Formation, Youth Ministry, Social Communication, and Missions, as well as regional councillors for the different areas of the world where the Salesians are active.

Attard’s unexpected election marks a historic moment for the Salesians, not only due to the unprecedented manner in which it unfolded but also because it signals a new chapter for the congregation. Whether through his past work in education, his commitment to pastoral formation, or his vision for the future, he now carries the mission of Don Bosco forward, ensuring that the Salesians continue to be a beacon of hope for young people worldwide.

